Pennsylvania Nursing Home Receives Impressive Survey Score from Department of Health

EASTON, Pa., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gardens for Memory Care at Easton, a nursing home in Easton, Pennsylvania, recently underwent its rigorous annual survey from the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PDH). The Gardens received zero significant deficiencies and earned 4-star ratings in health inspection, quality measures and overall scoring categories.

Star ratings and state surveys are among the top indicators of excellence for nursing homes and an indicator of compliance with nursing care standards. These complex yearly inspections are unannounced and take place onsite at the facility over several days in order to thoroughly assess a wide range of facility practices and standards of care. Facilities are evaluated for quality, safety, administration effectiveness, cleanliness, nursing care, activity programs, protection of resident rights, and food services.

Laurie Nichols, Director of Nursing at the facility shared, "We know our center is making great strides and this survey report reflects the positive feedback that we have been receiving from our residents and their families. Here at Memory Care we strive each day to give the best quality of care to our unique population of residents – I'm proud to be a part of this dedicated team."

"Our highly desirable survey rating is a direct result of the professionalism and commitment of our dedicated staff. We pride ourselves in the high-quality care and services we provide our residents," said Mark Tami, Administrator.

Tami also encourages prospective families who tour The Gardens for Memory Care at Easton and other facilities, to request a copy of state surveys and compare results. When a family needs care for their loved one, the survey is an important tool in understanding how facilities are rated and which communities are performing at the highest level.

For more information about The Gardens for Memory Care at Easton or to schedule a tour, visit MemoryCareEaston.com.

About The Gardens for Memory Care at Easton

The Gardens for Memory Care at Easton offers short-term rehabilitation and long-term care. The center has a dedicated memory care unit with on-site psychiatric care for individuals living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

