Pennsylvania Providers Use Therap to Bill Community Participation Services (CPS)

HARRISBURG, Penn., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's billing system includes features for Pennsylvania providers supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to bill for both Community Participation Services (CPS) and residential services directly from data collected within the system. These features help with CPS billing calculations of community-based services and calculate percentages and ratios for the service hours provided in the community.

Pennsylvania Therap users with the Community Participation Supports Billing Agency Wide and Administrative role enable can now bill for Community Participation Services (CPS) in addition to billing for residential services. The electronic billing service assists Medicaid-funded providers to quickly process claims through PROMise. Agencies create professional claims for an individual or multiple individuals, and can send claims through one or multiple service lines for flexible billing. Therap includes reporting and audit tools to prevent overbilling, identify under-utilization, and prevent liability or recoupments for inaccurate or duplicate payments for services.

Providers in Pennsylvania can streamline their billing process by directly billing to the state's PROMise system. Covered services by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Intellectual Disabilities Services Division can be tracked using billing and reporting tools. Claims are automatically exported and formated to ANSI X12 837. These billing and audit features are integrated with service documentation data including goal tracking and attendance, providing service verification and maximizing service hour utilization. Provider billing data can be generated from multiple sources within Therap including case notes, attendance, service delivery, scheduling and EVV, or through manually entered units. Reports follow the service and claim through all steps including billable/available units, submitted claims, and paid/rejected/denied claims. Therap generates codes for each service line to link to external accounting systems and ledgers where needed.

About Therap

Therap Services is the leading EHR providing secure, web-based documentation, communication and electronic billing services to intellectual and developmental disability providers across the United States.

Therap's solution is used in HCBS Waiver, ICF/IID, LTSS, and other services to document residential and community-based supports, employment supports, case management, incident reporting, staff training, and electronic billing claim submissions directly to Medicaid and generate claims for third-party billing.

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net.

SOURCE Therap Services

