Pennsylvania Rally Aims to Make Afterschool Programs Available to All

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool/Youth Development Network (PSAYDN) and legislators, advocates and partners will come together in support of afterschool and STEM programs on Wednesday, March 27 at 1 p.m.

Nearly 200 students, parents, educators, program providers, community leaders, policymakers, business and faith-based leaders and others from across Pennsylvania will rally the capitol to highlight the importance of afterschool and out-of-school time youth development.

The event is part of the Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool and STEM Advocacy Day. For every Pennsylvania child enrolled in an afterschool program, there are two more who are not and whose parents would enroll their child, if a program were available. In Pennsylvania, 85 percent of parents support public funding for afterschool programs, and that support crosses all political party and geographic lines.

Pennsylvania Afterschool Caucus members will comment on progress made on pertinent issues confronting and relating to the commonwealth's afterschool infrastructure. The rally will give special attention to the 2019 Pennsylvania STEM Ambassadors, tasked with advancing policy goals through outreach, education, targeted relationships with policymakers and building a coalition of local and regional support. Area business and community leaders will also share stories at the event.

Legislative visits will remind the commonwealth's leaders that afterschool programs keep kids safe, inspire them to learn and help working families. The event will be a call to action for all levels of government, philanthropy, business and every sector to step up and do more to support afterschool.

WHAT: Pennsylvania Afterschool and STEM Advocacy Day Rally

WHEN: Wednesday, March 27, 2019; 1:00-2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Pennsylvania State Capitol Rotunda; North Third Street, Harrisburg, Pa.

WHO: Senator John Yudichak, Senator Katie Muth, Representative Jake Wheatley, Representative Margo Davidson, National STEM ambassador Jeff Remington, state agency officials; City of Harrisburg community policing coordinator Blake Lynch, afterschool providers, YMCA youth in government leaders, Pennsylvania STEM ambassadors, Pennsylvania afterschool champions, PSAYDN director Laura Saccente, community stakeholders

The event is hosted by the Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool/Youth Development Network (PSAYDN), in partnership with the Allegheny Partners for Out of School Time (APOST) and the Pennsylvania School-Age Child Care Alliance (PENN SACCA). Special student speaker includes the Northeast Regional Youth of the Year through the Boys and Girls Club.

The Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool/Youth Development Network (PSAYDN) at Center for Schools and Communities promotes sustainable, high quality out-of-school time youth development programs through advocacy and capacity building to enhance the welfare of Pennsylvania's children, youth and families. More information is available at http://www.psaydn.org/

