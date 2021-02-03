Pennsylvania Realtors® Mark 100th Anniversary With Community Service

LEMOYNE, Pa., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® marked its 100th anniversary throughout 2020 by donating nearly $15,000 to local community service projects throughout the state.

Twenty-two local Realtor® associations received PAR's Century of Service grants to provide financial assistance for a host of projects.

"Pennsylvania Realtors® are dedicated to making a difference in their communities," said 2021 PAR President Christopher Raad. "Throughout the year, they volunteer their time, assist with community service and provide funding for many projects. PAR's Century of Service grants helped many associations work with other organizations to enhance their communities in celebration of our state association's 100th anniversary."

The grant projects varied from providing meals to front-line responders and distributing food to those in need, to building community recreational parks and restoring a historic cemetery.

"Our members and local associations found some creative ways to lend a hand during this challenging time when so many are in need," noted William Festa, who served as the 2020 president of the association. "One Realtor® association hosted a virtual county fair to allow

4-H'ers an opportunity to showcase their projects when all of the fairs were canceled due to the pandemic. Several associations helped build and restore parks in their communities, while another sponsored a virtual 5K to aid a food pantry. A few projects received additional grants from the National Association of Realtors® to have an even greater impact."

"Despite the challenging circumstances that 2020 brought, Realtors® strived to continue to help their communities," Raad added.

