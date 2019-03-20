Pennsylvania Redistricting Reform Commission Announces Nine Public Meetings

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Pennsylvania Redistricting Reform Commission is inviting the public to a series of regional meetings to talk about making the redistricting process fairer and nonpartisan.

Governor Tom Wolf created the 15-member bipartisan commission by executive order in November and appointed David Thornburgh, president and CEO of the nonprofit Committee of Seventy, as its chairman.

The commission will study best practices in other states and submit a report to the governor and legislature later this year with recommendations for a nonpartisan redistricting process that safeguards election integrity and fairness.

The dates and locations of eight public meetings will be:

Williamsport

Thursday, April 4

First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania

201 W. 4th St., Williamsport, PA 17701

Erie

Thursday, April 18

Erie County Public Library

160 E Front St., Erie, PA 16507

Pittsburgh

Thursday, May 2

Carnegie Mellon University's Simmons Auditorium

5000 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Reading

Thursday, May 9

Penn State Berks Perkins Student Center

1801 Broadcasting Rd., Reading, PA 19610

Altoona

Thursday, May 16

PSU-Altoona Devorris Downtown Center

1431 12th Ave, Altoona, PA 16601



Philadelphia

Tuesday, May 28

Tindley Temple United Methodist

750 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Bethlehem

Wednesday, May 29

Northampton Community Colle‪ge Alumni Hall

3835 Green Pond Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18020

Wilkes-Barre

Thursday, June 6

Wilkes University Henry Student Center

84 W. South St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

All the meetings will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Harrisburg date will be announced soon.

The commission also invites Pennsylvanians to provide their comments online.

MEDIA CONTACT: David Thornburgh, 215-439-0879

SOURCE Pennsylvania Redistricting Reform Commission

Related Links

https://www.governor.pa.gov

