Pennsylvania Redistricting Reform Commission Announces Nine Public Meetings
Mar 20, 2019, 14:42 ET
HARRISBURG, Pa., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Pennsylvania Redistricting Reform Commission is inviting the public to a series of regional meetings to talk about making the redistricting process fairer and nonpartisan.
Governor Tom Wolf created the 15-member bipartisan commission by executive order in November and appointed David Thornburgh, president and CEO of the nonprofit Committee of Seventy, as its chairman.
The commission will study best practices in other states and submit a report to the governor and legislature later this year with recommendations for a nonpartisan redistricting process that safeguards election integrity and fairness.
The dates and locations of eight public meetings will be:
Williamsport
Thursday, April 4
First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania
201 W. 4th St., Williamsport, PA 17701
Erie
Thursday, April 18
Erie County Public Library
160 E Front St., Erie, PA 16507
Pittsburgh
Thursday, May 2
Carnegie Mellon University's Simmons Auditorium
5000 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Reading
Thursday, May 9
Penn State Berks Perkins Student Center
1801 Broadcasting Rd., Reading, PA 19610
Altoona
Thursday, May 16
PSU-Altoona Devorris Downtown Center
1431 12th Ave, Altoona, PA 16601
Philadelphia
Tuesday, May 28
Tindley Temple United Methodist
750 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Bethlehem
Wednesday, May 29
Northampton Community College Alumni Hall
3835 Green Pond Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18020
Wilkes-Barre
Thursday, June 6
Wilkes University Henry Student Center
84 W. South St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
All the meetings will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Harrisburg date will be announced soon.
The commission also invites Pennsylvanians to provide their comments online.
MEDIA CONTACT: David Thornburgh, 215-439-0879
SOURCE Pennsylvania Redistricting Reform Commission
