Pennsylvania Residents, Family Members and Staff Honored for Their Service and Support During Veterans Homes Week

ANNVILLE, Pa., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania's six veterans homes, operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), will honor residents, family members and staff with week-long festivities during the annual Veterans Homes Week, June 9-15, 2019. The DMVA provides memory, personal and skilled nursing care to more than 1,300 veterans and their spouses in a caring, thoughtful and patriotic environment.

"The annual Veterans Homes Week is a special time to honor our residents for their service to this nation, while also recognizing our staff, volunteers and families for their wonderful care and support of our veterans," said Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania's adjutant general and head of the DMVA. "The freedoms we enjoy today were earned through the incredible sacrifices made by the men and women who live in our homes as well as other veterans across our commonwealth. It is important for us to show them that we will never forget what they have done for all of us."

Numerous activities and entertainment are planned throughout the week, such as Flag Day ceremonies, musical performances and museum tours. These greatly benefit the residents by increasing their social interactions and promoting a more active lifestyle. The cost for most of these activities are offset by each home's Resident Welfare Fund. Donations to these funds can be made online at Resident Welfare Fund donations.

Each veterans home provides residents with essential equipment and furnishings, complete on-site medical and pharmacy services, physical and occupational therapy, and 24-hour nursing care. The home also offers year-round recreational activities such as crafts, games, musical entertainment, shopping, trips to local sporting events, as well as other stimulating activities.

The six homes and their locations are: the Delaware Valley Veterans' Home in Philadelphia, the Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center in Scranton, the Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home in Hollidaysburg, the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home in Erie, the Southeastern Veterans' Center in Spring City, and the Southwestern Veterans' Center in Pittsburgh.

If you are a veteran or the spouse of a veteran who needs long-term care, we encourage you to experience the outstanding level of care provided to residents by contacting a home for a personalized tour. For more information about admission, employment, volunteer opportunities, or to schedule a tour, visit www.VeteransHomes.pa.gov. You can also learn more about the homes by following DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/padmva.

