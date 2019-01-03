Pennsylvania Slot Machine Revenue Up 8% in December

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Slot machine revenue at Pennsylvania casinos in December 2018 rose 8% over December 2017, according to a report posted today on the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board's website, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov.

Monthly gross revenue and percentage change for each of the casinos operating is as follows:

Casino December 2018 December 2017 % Change Parx Casino $35,450,002.04 $32,749,440.46 8.25% Rivers Casino $25,830,298.54 $23,068,919.81 11.97% Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $25,814,799.42 $24,710,351.23 4.47% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $18,391,456.46 $16,838,245.68 9.22% The Meadows Racetrack and Casino $18,087,428.74 $16,581,165.94 9.08% Mohegan Sun Pocono $16,621,267.34 $16,087,167.15 3.32% Harrah's Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack $16,514,391.69 $15,728,901.97 4.99% SugarHouse Casino $15,074,191.21 $14,272,246.60 5.62% Mount Airy Casino Resort $11,356,967.16 $10,646,185.92 6.68% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $9,014,439.41 $7,672,063.74 17.50% Valley Forge Casino Resort $8,390,354.12 $7,098,272.52 18.20% Lady Luck Casino at Nemacolin $2,294,839.19 $2,161,417.61 6.17% Statewide Total $202,840,435.32 $187,614,378.63 8.12%

The average combined number of slot machines operating daily was 25,442 in December of 2018 compared to 25,849 in December of 2017.

The Board also reported that slot machine revenue for calendar year 2018 was $2,369,885,203, the eighth consecutive calendar year in which revenue has topped $2.3 billion. That amount was 1.4% higher than slot machine revenue in calendar year 2017.

Tax revenue generated from slot machine gaming in 2018 was $1,235,872,531* with a significant portion of the revenue used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners, strengthening the Commonwealth's horse racing industry, and funding economic development projects.

Gross slot machine revenue produced at each casino during 2018 compared to 2017, including percentage change, is as follows:

Casino 2018 2017 % Change Parx Casino $411,481,328 $388,220,901 5.99% Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $299,073,577 $302,568,558 -1.16% Rivers Casino $281,405,007 $269,751,527 4.32% The Meadows Racetrack and Casino $211,098,502 $214,289,737 -1.49% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $206,470,185 $209,014,353 -1.22% Harrah's Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack $200,066,211 $198,193,939 0.94% Mohegan Sun Pocono $198,384,600 $204,461,556 -2.97% SugarHouse Casino $180,735,951 $177,837,718 1.63% Mount Airy Casino Resort $146,061,593 $147,803,674 -1.18% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $115,519,691 $111,164,968 3.92% Valley Forge Casino Resort $91,323,919 $82,760,824 10.35% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $28,264,639 $30,145,146 -6.24% Statewide Total $2,369,885,203 $2,336,212,902 1.44%

Final 2018 calendar year figures for all casino gaming will be available later this month when the Board receives and posts its December table games revenue report on its web site.

*annual tax revenue figures reflect amount generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, along with oversight of new gaming initiatives created through amendments to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act recently approved by the signing of Act 42 of 2017. To date, the PGCB regulates the play within the Commonwealth of Fantasy Sports Contests along with three casino operators offering Sports Wagering. Additional new gaming initiatives are expected to launch in the coming months.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ 17,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

