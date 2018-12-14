Pennsylvania State Police Announces Christmas Holiday Enforcement Results

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) troopers arrested 330 people for driving under the influence during the four-day Christmas holiday from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25, 2018. The total represents an increase from the 243 DUI arrests made during the 2017 Christmas holiday driving period, which spanned three days.

State police investigated 622 crashes over the long holiday weekend, including 54 collisions involving alcohol. Six people were killed in five fatal crashes investigated by PSP.

In addition to DUI enforcement, troopers issued 2,460 speeding citations, 289 seatbelt citations, and 58 child safety seat citations.

Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here. These statistics cover only incidents investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.



CRASH DATA

Enforcement Period Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2017 3 days 529 4 5 102 60 1 2018 4 days 622 5 6 128 54 0

















ENFORCEMENT DATA

Enforcement Period DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations

2017 3 days 243 1.261 26 145 3,237

2018 4 days 330 2,460 58 289 5,543



With New Year's Eve celebrations still to come, drivers are reminded to plan ahead for a safe ride home. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's SaferRide app is free to download on Apple and Android devices. Once installed, the app provides a simple interface to call a taxi or a trusted friend for a ride if you have had too much to drink.

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ryan Tarkowski, 717-783-5556

SOURCE Pennsylvania State Police Department

Related Links

http://www.state.pa.us

