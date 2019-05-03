Pennsylvania State Police Welcomes 103 New Troopers
May 03, 2019, 10:35 ET
HARRISBURG, Pa., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acting Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced today that 103 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 155th graduating cadet class.
The ceremony at Scottish Rite Cathedral marked the culmination of 27 weeks of classroom and physical training. Cadet Matthew R. Cruver, from Orange County, New York, spoke on behalf of the graduating class.
Five cadets received special awards and recognition at the ceremony:
- The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Andrew W. Reid, Mifflin County
- The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Ryan M. Cordingly, Lackawanna County
- The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Conner T. DeGusipe, Fayette County
- The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Austin T. Weaver, Allegheny County
- The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Andrew L. Harriger, Venango County
- The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department's pistol qualification course: Cory E. Elliott, Westmoreland County
The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:
Troop A, Greensburg
Jeffrey D. Callihan of Somerset County
Zachary L. Chamblee of Westmoreland County
Matthew D. Cunningham of Allegheny County
Antony M. Direnzo of Somerset County
Cory E. Elliott of Westmoreland County
Tristan M. Tappe of Westmoreland County
Zachary S. Wolford of Westmoreland County
Troop A, Indiana
Benjamin J. Clauto of Cambria County
Henry W. Field of Westmoreland County
Shelby L. Loughner of Westmoreland County
Antonio S. Moffa of Westmoreland County
Tyler J. Prisk of Blair County
Troop A, Kiski Valley
Justin M. Maloney of Westmoreland County
Troop A, Somerset
Nathan A. Ellwood of Westmoreland County
Matthew R. Timko of Westmoreland County
Troop B, Belle Vernon
Samuel J. Jenesky Jr. of Allegheny County
Austin T. Weaver of Jefferson County
Troop B, Uniontown
Brock C. Bonadio of Fayette County
Conner T. Degusipe of Fayette County
Joshua J. Humphrey of Westmoreland County
Adam D. Miller of Cambria County
Alexander S. Ruffing of Washington County
Zachary D. Santoro of Fayette County
Joshua Vazquez of Allegheny County
Brandon R. Wright of Allegheny County
Troop B, Washington
Zachary M. Barravecch of Allegheny County
Kendra R. Folnsbee of Allegheny County
Gregory S. Gutta Jr. of Monongalia County, WV
Troop C, Clarion
Evan J. Cyphert of Clarion County
Jesse M. Kochara of Cambria County
Troop C, Lewis Run
Brandon C. Morris of Jefferson County
Eric M. Gross of McKean County
Troop D, Butler
Sean J. Gercken of Butler County
Phillip P. Schneider of Allegheny County
Troop D, Kittanning
Darren J. Rice of Westmoreland County
Trent J. Viccari of Allegheny County
Troop D, New Castle
Timothy T. Jasper of Lawrence County
Douglas P. Orloski Jr. of Butler County
Brett D. Santarelli of Beaver County
Troop E, Corry
Andrew Harriger of Venango County
Troop E, Erie
Kylene R. Cotton of Erie County
Christopher J. McAndrew of Venango County
Troop E, Franklin
Keith M. Smolko of Clearfield County
Troop E, Girard
Thomas Ford of Erie County
Troop E, Meadville
Robert K. Marshall III of Jefferson County
Troop F, Coudersport
Taylor J. Rupert of Northumberland County
Zachary S. Sayers of Centre County
Troop F, Emporium
Aaron Goldsmith of Potter County
Troop F, Milton
Kaitlyn M. Derrick of Columbia County
Troop F, Montoursville
Kevin M. Bencsics of Union County
Troop G, Bedford
Beau A. Bosch of Bedford County
Troop G, Huntingdon
Darryl J. Paskowski of Bedford County
Troop G, Rockview
James T. Ellis of Centre County
Troop H, Carlisle
Robert Gayewski Jr. of Luzerne County
Troop H, Chambersburg
Matthew R. Cruver of Orange County, NY
Tyler L. Edwards of Luzerne County
Joseph Imperioli Jr. of Mifflin County
Brandon M. Olewine of Lehigh County
Ramon E. Paulino of Northampton County
Olena Prikhodko of Bucks County
Andrew W. Reid of Lewistown County
Troop H, Gettysburg
Jared W. Dounouk of Cumberland County
Matthew D. Duncan of York County
Buddy M. Meier Jr. of Cumberland County
Troop H, Harrisburg
Shane R. Sager of Dauphin County
Troop H, Lykens
Jarid W. Berger of Northumberland County
Dustin R. Chubb of Dauphin County
Troop J, Avondale
Brian C. Davis of Montgomery County
Colton D. Demberger of Berks County
Matthew G. Dwyer of Delaware County
Dillon R. Ketterman of York County
Conor A. Kirkegard of Philadelphia County
Addison J. Sedor of Delaware County
Daniel J. Sheridan of Chester County
Ryan E. Smith of Delaware County
Troop J, Embreeville
Emily P. Vanbilliard of Berks County
Troop J, York
Miles W. Noss of Lancaster County
Alexander Whiting of Burlington County, NJ
Michael E. Graybill of Lancaster County
Aaron M. Patschke of Lancaster County
Mikhail A. Watson of Lehigh County
Troop K, Media
Benjamin J. Eppley of Philadelphia County
Brian C. Irizarry of Philadelphia County
Christopher S. Johnson of Ocean County, NJ
Devin S. Jones of Philadelphia County
Brian A. Vera of Mercer County, NJ
Troop K, Philadelphia
Vincent J. Scardilli of Ocean County, NJ
Troop L, Frackville
Andrew L. Moyer of Berks County
Troop L, Reading
John M. Rayho Jr. of Dauphin County
Troop L, Schuylkill Haven
Bradley W. Tymchyshyn of Schuylkill County
Troop N, Fern Ridge
Jeremy J. Kenosky of Lackawanna County
Joseph D. Richards of Lackawanna County
Brian M. Siemion of Lackawanna County
Troop N, Hazleton
Ian D. Martin of Luzerne County
Nathaniel V. Oliver of Luzerne County
Christopher R. Tobias of Northumberland County
Troop N, Lehighton
Zachary T. Andress of Luzerne County
Troop N, Stroudsburg
Paul T. Figas of Luzerne County
Melissa Gaffney of Lackawanna County
Ryan D. Joyce of Philadelphia County
Ryan M. Cordingly of Lackawanna County
Samuel Falcone of Luzerne County
Brittany A. Karpinski of Columbia County
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit www.patrooper.com.
MEDIA CONTACT: Ryan Tarkowski, 717-783-5556
SOURCE Pennsylvania State Police Department
