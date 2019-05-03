Pennsylvania State Police Welcomes 103 New Troopers

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acting Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced today that 103 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 155th graduating cadet class.

The ceremony at Scottish Rite Cathedral marked the culmination of 27 weeks of classroom and physical training. Cadet Matthew R. Cruver, from Orange County, New York, spoke on behalf of the graduating class.

Five cadets received special awards and recognition at the ceremony:

The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Andrew W. Reid , Mifflin County

, The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Ryan M. Cordingly , Lackawanna County

Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: , The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Conner T. DeGusipe , Fayette County

Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: , The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Austin T. Weaver , Allegheny County

Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: , The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Andrew L. Harriger , Venango County

Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: , The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department's pistol qualification course: Cory E. Elliott , Westmoreland County

The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:

Troop A, Greensburg

Jeffrey D. Callihan of Somerset County

Zachary L. Chamblee of Westmoreland County

Matthew D. Cunningham of Allegheny County

Antony M. Direnzo of Somerset County

Cory E. Elliott of Westmoreland County

Tristan M. Tappe of Westmoreland County

Zachary S. Wolford of Westmoreland County

Troop A, Indiana

Benjamin J. Clauto of Cambria County

Henry W. Field of Westmoreland County

Shelby L. Loughner of Westmoreland County

Antonio S. Moffa of Westmoreland County

Tyler J. Prisk of Blair County

Troop A, Kiski Valley

Justin M. Maloney of Westmoreland County

Troop A, Somerset

Nathan A. Ellwood of Westmoreland County

Matthew R. Timko of Westmoreland County

Troop B, Belle Vernon

Samuel J. Jenesky Jr. of Allegheny County

Austin T. Weaver of Jefferson County

Troop B, Uniontown

Brock C. Bonadio of Fayette County

Conner T. Degusipe of Fayette County

Joshua J. Humphrey of Westmoreland County

Adam D. Miller of Cambria County

Alexander S. Ruffing of Washington County

Zachary D. Santoro of Fayette County

Joshua Vazquez of Allegheny County

Brandon R. Wright of Allegheny County

Troop B, Washington

Zachary M. Barravecch of Allegheny County

Kendra R. Folnsbee of Allegheny County

Gregory S. Gutta Jr. of Monongalia County, WV

Troop C, Clarion

Evan J. Cyphert of Clarion County

Jesse M. Kochara of Cambria County

Troop C, Lewis Run

Brandon C. Morris of Jefferson County

Eric M. Gross of McKean County

Troop D, Butler

Sean J. Gercken of Butler County

Phillip P. Schneider of Allegheny County

Troop D, Kittanning

Darren J. Rice of Westmoreland County

Trent J. Viccari of Allegheny County

Troop D, New Castle

Timothy T. Jasper of Lawrence County

Douglas P. Orloski Jr. of Butler County

Brett D. Santarelli of Beaver County

Troop E, Corry

Andrew Harriger of Venango County

Troop E, Erie

Kylene R. Cotton of Erie County

Christopher J. McAndrew of Venango County

Troop E, Franklin

Keith M. Smolko of Clearfield County

Troop E, Girard

Thomas Ford of Erie County

Troop E, Meadville

Robert K. Marshall III of Jefferson County

Troop F, Coudersport

Taylor J. Rupert of Northumberland County

Zachary S. Sayers of Centre County

Troop F, Emporium

Aaron Goldsmith of Potter County

Troop F, Milton

Kaitlyn M. Derrick of Columbia County

Troop F, Montoursville

Kevin M. Bencsics of Union County

Troop G, Bedford

Beau A. Bosch of Bedford County

Troop G, Huntingdon

Darryl J. Paskowski of Bedford County

Troop G, Rockview

James T. Ellis of Centre County

Troop H, Carlisle

Robert Gayewski Jr. of Luzerne County

Troop H, Chambersburg

Matthew R. Cruver of Orange County, NY

Tyler L. Edwards of Luzerne County

Joseph Imperioli Jr. of Mifflin County

Brandon M. Olewine of Lehigh County

Ramon E. Paulino of Northampton County

Olena Prikhodko of Bucks County

Andrew W. Reid of Lewistown County

Troop H, Gettysburg

Jared W. Dounouk of Cumberland County

Matthew D. Duncan of York County

Buddy M. Meier Jr. of Cumberland County

Troop H, Harrisburg

Shane R. Sager of Dauphin County

Troop H, Lykens

Jarid W. Berger of Northumberland County

Dustin R. Chubb of Dauphin County

Troop J, Avondale

Brian C. Davis of Montgomery County

Colton D. Demberger of Berks County

Matthew G. Dwyer of Delaware County

Dillon R. Ketterman of York County

Conor A. Kirkegard of Philadelphia County

Addison J. Sedor of Delaware County

Daniel J. Sheridan of Chester County

Ryan E. Smith of Delaware County

Troop J, Embreeville

Emily P. Vanbilliard of Berks County

Troop J, York

Miles W. Noss of Lancaster County

Alexander Whiting of Burlington County, NJ

Michael E. Graybill of Lancaster County

Aaron M. Patschke of Lancaster County

Mikhail A. Watson of Lehigh County

Troop K, Media

Benjamin J. Eppley of Philadelphia County

Brian C. Irizarry of Philadelphia County

Christopher S. Johnson of Ocean County, NJ

Devin S. Jones of Philadelphia County

Brian A. Vera of Mercer County, NJ

Troop K, Philadelphia

Vincent J. Scardilli of Ocean County, NJ

Troop L, Frackville

Andrew L. Moyer of Berks County

Troop L, Reading

John M. Rayho Jr. of Dauphin County

Troop L, Schuylkill Haven

Bradley W. Tymchyshyn of Schuylkill County

Troop N, Fern Ridge

Jeremy J. Kenosky of Lackawanna County

Joseph D. Richards of Lackawanna County

Brian M. Siemion of Lackawanna County

Troop N, Hazleton

Ian D. Martin of Luzerne County

Nathaniel V. Oliver of Luzerne County

Christopher R. Tobias of Northumberland County

Troop N, Lehighton

Zachary T. Andress of Luzerne County

Troop N, Stroudsburg

Paul T. Figas of Luzerne County

Melissa Gaffney of Lackawanna County

Ryan D. Joyce of Philadelphia County

Ryan M. Cordingly of Lackawanna County

Samuel Falcone of Luzerne County

Brittany A. Karpinski of Columbia County

