Pennsylvania State University sells large block of IPv4 Addresses

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IPv4.Global, a division of Hilco Streambank, and Fraser Consulting LLC, an affiliate of Fraser Trebilcock, co-brokered the sale of a block of Pennsylvania State University's IPv4 addresses to a U.S. cloud communication platform. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

At the inception of the Internet, a significant number of IP addresses were assigned to research and higher education institutions. With a finite number of possible addresses, and the global exhaustion of freely available space, this asset quickly became valuable to entities that require these resources.

Higher education institutions can now take any unused, potentially hidden space, in their possession to bring in dollars for scholarship funds, growth plans or other projects, helping fund the future of the institution and future generations.

IPv4.Global is the leading IPv4 broker worldwide, having successfully monetized hundreds of millions of addresses to date for universities, local governments, and Fortune 500 companies among others. Through both its online auction marketplace and private brokerage, IPv4.Global has completed over 2,400 transactions. IPv4.Global teamed up with Fraser Consulting, whose affiliated law firm, Fraser Trebilcock, has a strong practice in advising universities in their business and transactional matters.

"This is a great result for all the parties involved. The university will be able to put the sale proceeds to good use towards funding future projects, while the buyer will be able to continue the growth of its business," said Jack Hazan, Executive Vice President at IPv4.Global. "Joining forces with the Fraser firm also demonstrates how we can bring the appropriate expertise to help universities and other higher education institutions rationalize their assets."

With a close relationship to buyers and the regional internet registries, IPv4.Global ensures an efficient and timely sales process. Many of the largest IP address buyers have acquired space using IPv4.Global's services and are confident in the company's ability to run an efficient and transparent process. Several sale structures are available to suit clients' needs, including upfront cash payouts for the rights to the addresses with profit sharing optionality, leaseback, and brokered transactions. If an institution is using portions of its IPv4 addresses, IPv4.Global can monetize any of the unused space without disrupting active addresses currently in use.



About IPv4.Global

IPv4.Global is a global leader in IPv4 transactions, representing clients from both the buy and sell side. IPv4.Global revolutionized the way companies buy and sell blocks of IPv4 addresses with the launch of our auction website in 2014. Since 2014, IPv4.Global has completed more than 2,000 transactions on the online marketplace and privately, generated nearly $500 million for its clients and brokered over 48 million addresses.

About Fraser Consulting

Fraser Consulting is a full-service governmental and legislative affairs firm that provides cutting-edge practical advice on government action or inaction, litigation vulnerability, complex regulatory changes and media scrutiny. Fraser Consulting is a subsidiary of Fraser Trebilcock, one of Michigan's longest-established full-service law firms. Together, Fraser Consulting and the law firm have the collaborative power of more than 40 attorneys and a dozen lobbyists, working in three of Michigan's largest cities. If one's governmental, legislative, or legal issue extends beyond Michigan or even the United States, Fraser Trebilcock can effectively help through its affiliation with SCG Legal. As the Michigan member of this exclusive global network of leading law firms, Fraser Trebilcock is connected to more than 11,000 attorneys in 82 countries and all 50 United States.

