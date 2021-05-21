Pennsylvania, Texas Students to Hear from Astronauts on Space Station

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania and Texas students have opportunities next week to hear from astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space calls will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

On Tuesday, May 25, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet will answer prerecorded video questions starting at 10:10 a.m. EDT from students at more than 10 school districts and independent schools in Chester and Berks counties, in Pennsylvania. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, who represents the area in Congress, will share prerecorded opening and closing remarks.

"As a self-proclaimed space geek, I couldn't be more excited for our upcoming event with NASA astronauts up in the International Space Station," Houlahan said. "When I was younger, I wanted to be like Sally Ride, the first American woman in space. She broke so many barriers and serves as an important reminder that you can't be what you can't see. I'm so grateful that students in our community will get to ask these incredible astronauts a number of questions and learn about the wonder of space and the importance of STEM education."

The event will be held virtually. Media interested in covering the event should contact Connor Lounsbury at 540-905-3226 or [email protected].

On Wednesday, May 26, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur will answer prerecorded video questions starting at 9:25 a.m. from Robinson Elementary students in Seabrook, Texas. NASA astronaut Bob Behnken will give prerecorded opening remarks. McArthur, a current International Space Station crew member with the Crew-2 mission, is married to Bob Behnken. McArthur piloted the same Crew Dragon Behnken flew in May 2020 during the Demo-2 test flight, the first crewed flight of that spacecraft.

The event will be held virtually. Media interested in covering the event should contact Travishia Hewitt at 281-284-6500 or [email protected].

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites.

For more than 20 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked on the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will return astronauts to the Moon, with eventual human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

Follow America's Moon to Mars exploration at:

https://www.nasa.gov/topics/moon-to-mars

Follow NASA astronauts on social media at:

https://www.twitter.com/NASA_astronauts

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

https://www.nasa.gov

