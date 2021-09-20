Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Trauma Center Accreditation Granted to Four Additional Hospitals in Pennsylvania

CAMP HILL, Pa., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trauma Center accreditation has been granted to four additional hospitals in Pennsylvania effective November 1, 2021.

Adult Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation :

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital – Jersey Shore, PA

Adult Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation :

Geisinger Lewistown Hospital – Lewistown, PA

Adult Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation :

Geisinger -- St. Luke's Hospital – Orwigsburg, PA

Adult Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation :

St. Luke's University Health Network -- St. Luke's Hospital – Lehighton Campus – Lehighton, PA

The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) is a non-profit corporation recognized by the Emergency Medical Services Act (Act 1985-45). The PTSF is the organization responsible for accrediting trauma centers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Trauma centers are hospitals with resources immediately available to provide optimal care and reduce the likelihood of death or disability to injured patients. Accredited trauma centers must be continuously prepared to treat the most serious life threatening and disabling injuries. They are not intended to replace the traditional hospital and its emergency department for minor injuries.

In Pennsylvania, there are four levels of trauma centers. Level I trauma centers provide the highest degree of resources with a full spectrum of specialists and must have trauma research and surgical residency programs. Level II trauma centers require the same high level of care but do not require research and residency programs. Level III trauma centers are smaller community hospitals that do not require neurosurgeons and focus on stabilizing severe trauma patients prior to transport to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit patients with mild and moderate injuries. Level IV trauma centers provide enhanced care to injured patients within the emergency department and focus on stabilization and quick transfer to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit mildly injured patients.

Each trauma center regardless of its level is an integral component of the emergency medical services (EMS) system. The EMS system assures appropriate patient care management from the time of injury to treatment at a local hospital or trauma center through the rehabilitative phase of care.

A comprehensive list of the Commonwealth's trauma centers is located at www.ptsf.org.

