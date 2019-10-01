Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Trauma Center Accreditation Granted to One Additional Hospital in Pennsylvania
Oct 01, 2019, 16:00 ET
CAMP HILL, Pa., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trauma center accreditation status has been granted to one additional hospital in Pennsylvania starting November 1, 2019.
Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation: St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus, Stroudsburg, PA
Effective November 1, 2019, this brings the total number of trauma centers in Pennsylvania to 41:
Combined Adult Level 1 /Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers
1. Hershey – PennState Health – Milton S. Hershey Medical Center/PennState Health Children's Hospital
Combined Adult Level 1/Pediatric Level II Trauma Centers
2. Allentown – Lehigh Valley Health Network – Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest/Lehigh Valley Health Network – Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
3. Danville – Geisinger Medical Center/Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital
Adult Level I Trauma Centers
4. Bethlehem – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's University Hospital Bethlehem
5. Johnstown – Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center – Conemaugh Health System
6. Philadelphia – Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia – Einstein Healthcare Network
7. Philadelphia – Temple University Hospital
8. Philadelphia – Thomas Jefferson University Hospital – Jefferson Health
9. Philadelphia – Penn Medicine – Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
10. Pittsburgh – Allegheny Health Network – Allegheny General Hospital
11. Pittsburgh – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Mercy
12. Pittsburgh – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Presbyterian
13. West Reading – Reading Hospital – Tower Health
14. York – WellSpan York Hospital – WellSpan Health
Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers
15. Philadelphia – St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
16. Philadelphia – The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
17. Pittsburgh – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
Adult Level II Trauma Centers
18. Abington – Abington Hospital – Jefferson Health
19. Altoona – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Altoona
20. Camp Hill – Geisinger Holy Spirit
21. Erie – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Hamot
22. Lancaster – Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health – Lancaster General Hospital
23. Langhorne – St. Mary Medical Center – Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic
24. Monroeville –Allegheny Health Network – Forbes Hospital
25. Paoli – Paoli Hospital – Mainline Health
26. Philadelphia – Jefferson Torresdale Hospital – Jefferson Health
27. Sayre – Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
28. Scranton – Geisinger Community Medical Center
29. Upland – Crozer-Chester Medical Center – Crozer-Keystone Health System
30. Wilkes-Barre – Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
31. Wilkes-Barre – Wilkes-Barre General Hospital – Commonwealth Health
32. Wynnewood – Lankenau Medical Center – Mainline Health
Level III Trauma Centers
33. East Stroudsburg – Lehigh Valley Health Network – Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono
Level IV Trauma Centers
34. Coaldale – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's Hospital Miners Campus
35. Grove City – Grove City Medical Center
36. Hazleton – Lehigh Valley Health Network – Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton
37. Honesdale – Wayne Memorial Hospital
38. McConnellsburg – Fulton County Medical Center
39. Quakertown – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's Hospital Quakertown Campus
40. Stroudsburg – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus
41. Troy – Guthrie Troy Community Hospital
The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) is a non-profit corporation recognized by the Emergency Medical Services Act (Act 1985-45). The PTSF is the organization responsible for accrediting trauma centers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Trauma centers are hospitals with resources immediately available to provide optimal care and reduce the likelihood of death or disability to injured patients. Accredited trauma centers must be continuously prepared to treat the most serious life threatening and disabling injuries. They are not intended to replace the traditional hospital and its emergency department for minor injuries.
In Pennsylvania, there are four levels of trauma centers. Level I trauma centers provide the highest degree of resources with a full spectrum of specialists and must have trauma research and surgical residency programs. Level II trauma centers require the same high level of care but do not require research and residency programs and the following subspecialists: cardiac surgery, hand surgery, vascular re-implantation, oral/maxillofacial surgery, otorhinolaryngological surgery, neurology, physiatry and psychiatry. Level III trauma centers are smaller community hospitals that do not require neurosurgeons and focus on stabilizing severe trauma patients prior to transport to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit patients with mild and moderate injuries. Level IV trauma centers provide enhanced care to injured patients within the emergency department and focus on stabilization and quick transfer to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit mildly injured patients.
Each trauma center regardless of its level is an integral component of the emergency medical services (EMS) system. The EMS system assures appropriate patient care management from the time of injury to treatment at a local hospital or trauma center through the rehabilitative phase of care. Currently there are 40 trauma centers in Pennsylvania; as of November 1, 2019, there will be 41 trauma centers in Pennsylvania.
A comprehensive list of the Commonwealth's trauma centers is located at www.ptsf.org.
SOURCE Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation
