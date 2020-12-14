Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Trauma Center Accreditation Status Change for Two Hospitals

CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trauma Center accreditation has been granted to one additional Critical Access Hospital in Pennsylvania effective January 1, 2021.

Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation: Conemaugh Miners Medical Center - Hastings, PA

Additionally, an elevation in Trauma Center Level has been granted immediately to one hospital:

Level I Trauma Center Accreditation: Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health – Lancaster General Hospital – Lancaster, PA

Effective January 1, 2021, this brings the total number of trauma centers in Pennsylvania to 42 as follows:

Combined Adult Level 1 /Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers

1. Hershey – Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center/ Penn State Health Children's Hospital

Combined Adult Level 1/Pediatric Level II Trauma Centers

2. Allentown – Lehigh Valley Health Network – Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest/ Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

3. Danville – Geisinger Medical Center/ Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital

Adult Level I Trauma Centers

4. Bethlehem – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's University Hospital Bethlehem

5. Johnstown – Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center – Conemaugh Health System

6. Lancaster – Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health – Lancaster General Hospital

7. Philadelphia – Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia – Einstein Healthcare Network

8. Philadelphia – Temple University Hospital – Temple Health

9. Philadelphia – Thomas Jefferson University Hospital – Jefferson Health

10. Philadelphia – Penn Medicine – Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

11. Pittsburgh – Allegheny Health Network – Allegheny General Hospital

12. Pittsburgh – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Mercy

13. Pittsburgh – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Presbyterian

14. West Reading – Reading Hospital – Tower Health

15. York – WellSpan York Hospital – WellSpan Health

Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers

16. Philadelphia – St. Christopher's Hospital for Children – Tower Health

17. Philadelphia – The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

18. Pittsburgh – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Adult Level II Trauma Centers

19. Abington – Abington Hospital – Jefferson Health

20. Altoona – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Altoona

21. Camp Hill – Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center

22. Erie – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Hamot

23. Langhorne – St. Mary Medical Center – Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic

24. Monroeville – Allegheny Health Network – Forbes Hospital

25. Paoli – Paoli Hospital – Mainline Health

26. Philadelphia – Jefferson Torresdale Hospital – Jefferson Health

27. Sayre – Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital

28. Scranton – Geisinger Community Medical Center

29. Upland – Crozer-Chester Medical Center – Crozer-Keystone Health System

30. Wilkes-Barre – Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center

31. Wilkes-Barre – Wilkes-Barre General Hospital – Commonwealth Health

32. Wynnewood – Lankenau Medical Center – Mainline Health

Level III Trauma Centers

33. East Stroudsburg – Lehigh Valley Health Network – Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono

Level IV Trauma Centers

34. Coaldale – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's Hospital Miners Campus

35. Grove City – Allegheny Health Network – Grove City Hospital

36. Hastings – Conemaugh Miners Medical Center

37. Hazleton – Lehigh Valley Health Network – Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton

38. Honesdale – Wayne Memorial Hospital

39. McConnellsburg – Fulton County Medical Center

40. Quakertown – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's Hospital Upper Bucks Campus

41. Stroudsburg – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus

42. Troy – Guthrie Troy Community Hospital

The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) is a non-profit corporation recognized by the Emergency Medical Services Act (Act 1985-45). The PTSF is the organization responsible for accrediting trauma centers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Trauma centers are hospitals with resources immediately available to provide optimal care and reduce the likelihood of death or disability to injured patients. Accredited trauma centers must be continuously prepared to treat the most serious life threatening and disabling injuries. They are not intended to replace the traditional hospital and its emergency department for minor injuries.

In Pennsylvania, there are four levels of trauma centers. Level I trauma centers provide the highest degree of resources with a full spectrum of specialists and must have trauma research and surgical residency programs. Level II trauma centers require the same high level of care but do not require research and residency programs. Level III trauma centers are smaller community hospitals that do not require neurosurgeons and focus on stabilizing severe trauma patients prior to transport to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit patients with mild and moderate injuries. Level IV trauma centers provide enhanced care to injured patients within the emergency department and focus on stabilization and quick transfer to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit mildly injured patients.

Each trauma center regardless of its level is an integral component of the emergency medical services (EMS) system. The EMS system assures appropriate patient care management from the time of injury to treatment at a local hospital or trauma center through the rehabilitative phase of care.

A comprehensive list of the Commonwealth's trauma centers is located at www.ptsf.org.

