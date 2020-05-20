Pennsylvania Youth to Host Virtual Town Hall with Lt. Governor and Second Lady Fetterman

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from across Pennsylvania will come together to meet virtually with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Second Lady Gisele Fetterman on Thursday. This youth-led, youth-hosted town hall will provide an opportunity for participants to share comments about COVID-19 impacts on young people and their families; and ask questions about the afterschool and summer learning programs they rely on for academic help, extracurricular activities, service learning and career exploration.

Thursday, May 21, 2020

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press can attend Live Stream: www.facebook.com/psaydn

Youth can register to participate: https://bit.ly/PA-Youth-Register

Follow #StudentAdvocacy on social media for updates

WITH

Lt. Governor John Fetterman

Second Lady Gisele Fetterman

Student Emcee Sam Bisno, YMCA Youth in Government

Student Emcee Jhordan Price, Propel Schools

Student Emcee Taylor Koda, YMCA Youth in Government

Daevan Mangalmurti, YMCA Youth in Government

Afterschool providers and community stakeholders

During the COVID-19 pandemic, this virtual town hall will give Pennsylvania students an opportunity and platform to address questions directly with Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Second Lady Gisele Fetterman, who is involved in charitable organizations that focus on needs of youth in western Pennsylvania and across the state.

Afterschool programs, the facilitators of this event, help young people take a leading role in their own their own futures through career exploration, academic support and civic engagement. Afterschool programs are actively working to keep kids safe and engaged in learning, provide food for families in need and stay connected with caregivers and parents.

Town Hall Partners

Pennsylvania Virtual Youth Town Hall is presented in partnership by Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool/Youth Development Network (PSAYDN), Allegheny Partners for Out-of-School Time (APOST), Pennsylvania School-Age Child Care (PENN SACCA), and Pennsylvania State Alliance of YMCAs Youth in Government Program.

About PSAYDN

The Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool/Youth Development Network (PSAYDN) promotes sustainable, high quality out-of-school time youth development programs through advocacy and capacity building to enhance the welfare of Pennsylvania's children, youth and families. PSAYDN is managed by the Center for Schools and Communities, a division of Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit. More information is available at www.psaydn.org.

Media contact: Aylissa Kiely; [email protected]; 717-903-0219

