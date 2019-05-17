Pennsylvanians Can Get First Look at Vote Count at Election Returns Website

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Tuesday's municipal primary election just ahead, Acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar today reminded Pennsylvanians that the Department of State's election night returns website offers up-to-the-minute results.

"The public, candidates and the press can find the earliest and most complete picture of how the electorate voted on our election returns site," Secretary Boockvar said. "We collaborate with all 67 county election offices to consolidate results as soon as they are available."

Visitors to electionreturns.pa.gov can customize searches, receive timely updates, view results on mobile devices, use a location-based service through the "My County" link to instantly bring up their county's election returns and connect to each county's election results website.

The department will post unofficial results on the site as it receives reports from counties after the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

On Tuesday, registered Democrats and Republicans in Pennsylvania will select their parties' nominees for:

Judge of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania (two open seats)

(two open seats) Judge of the Court of Common Pleas

Judge of the Municipal Court ( Philadelphia )

) County, school board and local seats such as mayor, city or borough council member, township commissioner or supervisor, magisterial district judges and precinct election officials.

In addition, all registered voters in the following four districts will be able to vote in special elections to fill vacancies:

12 th Congressional District ( Bradford , Centre , Clinton , Juniata , Lycoming , Mifflin , Northumberland , Perry , Potter , Snyder , Sullivan , Susquehanna , Tioga , Union and Wyoming counties)

Congressional District ( , , , , , , , , , , , , , and counties) 11 th House District ( Butler County )

House District ( ) 33 rd Senatorial District ( Adams , Cumberland , Franklin and York counties) and

Senatorial District ( , , and counties) and 41st Senatorial District ( Armstrong , Butler, Indiana and Westmoreland counties)

For complete information about voting in Pennsylvania, visit votesPA.com or call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

MEDIA CONTACT: Wanda Murren, 717-783-1621

SOURCE Pennsylvania Department of State