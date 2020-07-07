Pennsylvania's Community And Technical Colleges Launch A Simple Solution For Employers To Hire Their Students, For Free!

The CollegeCentral.com/pactcjobs website makes it both FREE and easy for all employers—large and small, public and private—to register just once and then post an unlimited number of jobs to Pennsylvania's community and technical college students and alumni! This is an extraordinarily useful resource for employers hiring in today's climate, even with temporarily closed or restricted campuses, and students accessing career services from home.

Employers posting jobs today can simultaneously reach tens of thousands of job seekers from Butler County Community College; Community College of Allegheny County; Community College of Beaver County; Delaware County Community College; HACC, Central Pennsylvania's Community College; Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

With nearly 17,000 undergraduates*, the Community College of Allegheny County is the State's largest community college located in the western half of the state. Bob Kmetz, CCAC Career Services Director, points out, "The new Pennsylvania Community & Technical Colleges Jobs Consortium will make it very easy for employers to register once, post an unlimited number of jobs, and reach candidates across Pennsylvania."

Kmetz added: "Employers often have job opportunities at multiple locations across the state. Previously there was no simple solution but now, the Consortium is able to offer a user-friendly, streamlined resource to access talent with a single registration. Our graduates have the skills Pennsylvania employers need and are ready and willing to move directly into the workforce."

Tim Barshinger, assistant vice president for student progression at HACC, Central Pennsylvania's Community College, says, "We serve more than 18,000 undergraduates in Central Pennsylvania and are the first and largest community college in the state. Pennsylvania's emerging two-year workforce, funded by Pennsylvanians to specifically meet the needs of the state's workforce, finally have an easy path for our state's employers to hire and retain local community and technical college talent!

"Although both two-year and four-year colleges are crucial, employers have a key advantage by recruiting graduates from our combined community and technical college consortium," Barshinger continued. "Our graduates often have the specific skills employers need to fill their jobs in the region or in multiple locations across Pennsylvania. The broad range of talent that graduates from the community and technical college consortium bring to the workforce includes accounting, administration of justice, automotive technology, business, child development, computer information systems, culinary arts, hospitality, machining, marketing, music, nursing, theater arts, welding, and much more."

According to Joy Miller, CCN's Career Services Central® (CSC) National Sales Manager, "﻿The Consortium is launching at a time when employers need to target timely job postings in response to COVID-19 and now, business reopenings. Businesses and organizations are looking to hire college students and alumni willing and able to jump in to meet their state's, regions', or cities' specific hiring conditions. Pennsylvania's community and technical colleges are well positioned to help their State's economy rebound fast and to quickly fill the State's hiring needs in an era of rapid economic and technological change.

"More than 90,000 Pennsylvania employers have already registered to recruit students, alumni, and community residents attending College Central Network's CSC-powered institutions. Many employers post jobs at the closest community or technical colleges," Miller added. "But, with the Consortium, employers can easily extend their reach. Posting just once, they can go statewide or target a specific combination of regional Pennsylvania community and technical colleges."

CCN's Career Services Central® is the exclusive online career office management platform for career centers at all eight schools participating in the Consortium. Joy Miller sums it up: "Community and technical colleges can have a greater impact on the State's economy. As many barriers as possible have been removed, simplifying the process and allowing employers to easily recruit the state's home-grown entry-level talent. The Pennsylvania Community & Technical Colleges Jobs Consortium website does exactly that, particularly with the added current complications of closed campuses and remote learning."

Statistics show that approximately 130,000 students attend Pennsylvania community and technical colleges.*

* "Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System," National Center for Education Statistics, accessed June 15, 2020, https://nces.ed.gov/ipeds/use-the-data.

About College Central Network®

Founded in 1997, College Central Network (CCN) has over 22 years of experience connecting employers with qualified emerging talent candidates. More than one million employers have already registered to utilize the Network to post jobs and recruit students and alumni for entry-level jobs.

CollegeCentral.com is absolutely free for any student enrolled at a U.S. college; alumnus/a of a U.S. college; community resident taking classes at a U.S. college; or student attending one of our partner high schools. To learn more, visit: CollegeCentral.com.

About Career Services Central®

Career Services Central (CSC) is CCN's intuitive and affordable career office management platform that works on any device and is trusted by hundreds of institutions and organizations across the U.S.

Thousands of career professionals use CSC daily to manage the entire career process for students, alumni, and community residents attending CSC-powered institutions, including appointments, career advice and job searching, résumés, career portfolios, experiential learning, on-campus recruiting, career events, and job fairs. To learn more, visit: CareerServicesCentral.com.

