Penny Reed Named Chief Executive Officer of Practice Booster, an eAssist Publishing Company

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions, the nation's leading platform for remote dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, announced that Penny Reed has been named Chief Executive Officer of Practice Booster®. In the newly-created role, Reed will help drive the most effective and relevant business-building teachings and offerings from both eAssist Dental Solutions, and Practice Booster in key areas such as collections, insurance, and patient billing.

"Over the past year Penny has made an impressive mark on our company, bringing her experience and wisdom to help us navigate exponential growth. I am proud to have her as a member of the eAssist team. In her new role as CEO of Practice Booster, I know she will continue positioning us to better serve our clients, and have an even greater impact on the dental industry overall," said Dr. James Anderson, eAssist Dental Solutions CEO and Co-Founder.

Reed joined eAssist Dental Solutions in October 2020 following the acquisition of Dr. Charles Blair & Associates, Practice Booster and Coding with Confidence line of products and services to its own suite of dental office support services. Reed's new role is a natural progression, encompassing her other responsibilities. She brings more than 30 years of dental industry experience, including 27 years of practice management, consulting, coaching and business administration education.

Practice Booster, Coding with Confidence, and the full line of Dr. Charles Blair & Associates products and services will fall under Reed's purview, including the distribution of the Practice Booster subscription, which includes the online Code Advisor and Insurance Solutions Newsletter, manuals and other resources. These well-known and highly regarded resources will continue to provide accurate and comprehensive billing, coding, and implementation tips that lead to maximum reimbursement from dental insurance carriers while mitigating risk. Reed will also continue to direct the Dental Zing online education platform, which is being added to the Practice Booster suite of offerings.

"Practice Booster is committed to being the definitive source for billing, coding, and administrative support for dentists and their teams. We will continually improve and expand upon our offerings by developing new and innovative tools and resources that solve problems, address emerging issues, and bring greater peace of mind and profitability," said Reed.

About Penny Reed

Penny Reed serves as Chief Executive Officer for Practice Booster, an eAssist Dental Solutions Publishing Company. She has over 30 years of dental industry experience, including 27 years of practice management, consulting, coaching and business administration education. Reed has published two books, Growing Your Dental Business and Persuade With A Case Acceptance Story." She is a nationally renowned dental practice management coach, speaker and author, helping dentists who want to grow their practices, become more profitable and have a better quality of life.

About Practice Booster

Practice Booster, an eAssist Publishing Company, encompasses the full line of Dr. Charles Blair & Associates products and services -- including Practice Booster®, Coding with Confidence, online Code Advisor, Insurance Solutions Newsletter, manuals, and other resources. Designed to provide accurate and comprehensive billing, coding, and implementation tips, these resources lead to maximum reimbursement from dental insurance carriers while mitigating risk. eAssist clients have access to all Practice Booster resources as part of a subscription included in their service agreement. The Dental Zing online education platform is also part of the Practice Booster suite of offerings.

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions , a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading platform for remote dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. eAssist serves over 2000 dental practices through a unique proprietary technology platform that connects dental practices to vetted dental billing professionals, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department to eAssist. The end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

