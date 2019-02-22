Penny S. Pritzker To Deliver Keynote at CREtech Los Angeles Event

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CREtech ( cretech.com ), the largest event, data and content platform covering the commercial real estate tech industry, has announced that Penny Pritzker , former U.S. Commerce Secretary under President Obama, and Founder/Chairman of PSP Partners will deliver the Keynote at the upcoming CREtech conference in Los Angeles on March 27-28 . Ms. Pritzker will speak about the "Future Of Work" and how technology is impacting the real estate sector.

Penny Pritzker is the founder and Chairman of PSP Partners, a global private investment firm with strategies focused on established businesses (PSP Capital Partners), emerging/growth companies (PSP Growth), real assets (Pritzker Realty Group) and funds/partnership opportunities.

The Pritzker family has been investors and operators in the real estate industry since the 1940s, including the founding of Hyatt Hotels Corporation. In addition to her role as a former board member of Hyatt, Penny Pritzker also founded Vi Senior Living (formerly known as Classic Residence by Hyatt), and co-founded The Parking Spot and Artemis Real Estate Partners. With her current leadership across Artemis and Pritzker Realty Group, which focus on real estate investments and development, and PSP Growth, which makes direct venture and growth equity investments in technology companies, Ms. Pritzker and her organizations are actively involved with innovation at the intersection of technology and real estate.

From June 2013 through January 2017, Penny S. Pritzker served as U.S. Secretary of Commerce in the Obama Administration. She also served on President Obama's Council on Jobs and Competitiveness and his Economic Recovery Advisory Board.

Over two days, thousands of startups, entrepreneurs, investors and commercial real estate professionals from around the world will attend the CREtech Los Angeles Conference at the historic Shrine Expo Hall. All of the major tech trends in office, industrial, retail and multifamily including CoWorking, Data, A.I., ConTech and more will be discussed by those leading the tech revolution in commercial real estate.

About CREtech

CREtech is the largest event, data and content platform in the commercial real estate tech industry. The platform features the most well attended conferences in the industry, hand selected daily news, the largest directory of tech startups serving the industry and respected market research.

