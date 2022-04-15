Penoxsulam Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% by 2026 |Driven by Rising Food Demand Globally | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Penoxsulam Market Analysis Report by Type (Concentrated liquid and Granules) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026." Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/penoxsulam-market-industry-analysis

Penoxsulam Market: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global penoxsulam market growth is the rising food demand globally owing to the growing population. China and India are major rice producers in the region, which account for more than half of the regional penoxsulam demand. North America and Europe are expected to exhibit moderate growth owing to the increasing demand for penoxsulam in non-agricultural applications such as sports, gardening, and forestry. In addition, increasing food production and high economic development in developing economies of South America such as Brazil and Chili will further boost the demand. The superior chemical properties and performance of penoxsulam over other traditional herbicides are expected to positively impact the market during the forecast period.

However, the key challenges to the global penoxsulam market growth are the hazardous nature of penoxsulam toward aquatic animals and humans. Penoxsulam is not acutely toxic via skin but may be irritating if it directly contacts human eyes or is harmful if inhaled during mixing or application in the field. Moreover, penoxsulam is classified as Suggestive Evidence of Carcinogenic Potential. There is evidence that continued use of penoxsulam causes tumors, However, there is not enough information to extrapolate the risk to humans. Thus, the accumulated risk factor of direct exposure to penoxsulam is expected to limit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Some of the key Penoxsulam Players:

The penoxsulam market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the expansion of product portfolios to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ADVANCE AGRO CHEMICALS SHANGHAI LTD.

LTD. Aquatic Control Inc.

Bharat Group

Corteva Inc.

Crystal Crop Protection Ltd.

Dow Inc.

Hebei Xingbai Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Landscape Supply Inc.

Merck KGaA

Ningbo Titan Unichem Co. Ltd.

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Rainbow Co.

Rythu agro market LLP

Suzhou Authelet Chemical Co. Ltd.

Syngenta AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.

Penoxsulam Market: Segmentation Analysis

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Concentrated liquid - size and forecast 2021-2026

Granules - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Penoxsulam Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.01% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 80.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.74 Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADVANCE AGRO CHEMICALS SHANGHAI LTD., Aquatic Control Inc., Bharat Group, Corteva Inc., Crystal Crop Protection Ltd., Dow Inc., Hebei Xingbai Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Landscape Supply Inc., Merck KGaA, Ningbo Titan Unichem Co. Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Rainbow Co., Rythu agro market LLP, Suzhou Authelet Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Toronto Research Chemicals Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Concentrated liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Concentrated liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Concentrated liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Concentrated liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Concentrated liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Granules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Granules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Granules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Granules - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Granules - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ADVANCE AGRO CHEMICALS SHANGHAI LTD.

LTD. Exhibit 89: ADVANCE AGRO CHEMICALS SHANGHAI LTD. - Overview

LTD. - Overview

Exhibit 90: ADVANCE AGRO CHEMICALS SHANGHAI LTD. - Product / Service

LTD. - Product / Service

Exhibit 91: ADVANCE AGRO CHEMICALS SHANGHAI LTD. - Key offerings

10.4 Corteva Inc.

Exhibit 92: Corteva Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Corteva Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Corteva Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Corteva Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Corteva Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Crystal Crop Protection Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Crystal Crop Protection Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Crystal Crop Protection Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Crystal Crop Protection Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Hebei Xingbai Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Hebei Xingbai Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Hebei Xingbai Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Hebei Xingbai Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 103: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 104: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 106: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.8 Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Exhibit 108: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 109: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key news



Exhibit 111: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Segment focus

10.9 Rythu agro market LLP

Exhibit 113: Rythu agro market LLP - Overview



Exhibit 114: Rythu agro market LLP - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Rythu agro market LLP - Key offerings

10.10 Syngenta AG

Exhibit 116: Syngenta AG - Overview



Exhibit 117: Syngenta AG - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Syngenta AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Syngenta AG - Segment focus

10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 120: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 125: Toronto Research Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Toronto Research Chemicals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Toronto Research Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

