Penske Automotive Group Dealerships Named Best To Work For

Thirty-Three Dealerships Recognized by Automotive News Best Dealerships to Work For 2019

Audi Turnersville Named #1 in the U.S.

Sep 24, 2019, 07:00 ET

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), an international transportation services company, announced today that thirty-three (33) of its dealerships have been recognized by Automotive News on the Best Dealerships to Work 2019 List, more than any other dealership group.  For the second consecutive year, a Penske Automotive dealership received top honors with Audi Turnersville named the Best Dealership to Work For in the U.S. for 2019.

Penske Automotive Group dealerships were honored with the top six positions and seventeen out of the top 25 on the annual list. The award-winning dealerships are:

Commenting on the announcement, Penske Automotive Group Chairman Roger Penske said, "To be recognized by Automotive News with thirty-three (33) dealerships on the List of the Top 100 Best Dealership to Work for 2019 is an extraordinary accomplishment.  This award is a testament to the talented people in our organization that take great care of our customers each and every day.  We are extremely proud of our team for their commitment, passion and efforts in working together to drive our dealerships to be the best."

About Penske Automotive
Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs more than 27,000 people worldwide and is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes, and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Inquiries should contact:

Contacts:

J.D. Carlson

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

248-648-2810
jcarlson@penskeautomotive.com

Anthony R. Pordon
Executive Vice President – Investor
Relations and Corporate Development
248-648-2540
tpordon@penskeautomotive.com

SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

