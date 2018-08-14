Penske Automotive Group To Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), an international transportation services company, will host its third quarter financial results conference call as follows:

WHEN: Thursday, October 25, 2018 TIME: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time PHONE: United States, please call (800) 230-1074 International, please call (612) 288-0329 Note: Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins.

The call will follow the release that morning of third quarter earnings for Penske Automotive Group and will be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet. This simultaneous webcast may be accessed through the Investors section on the Penske Automotive Group website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 1, 2018. To listen to the replay, please dial:

United States, please call (800) 475-6701 (access code 455354)

International, please call (320) 365-3844 (access code 455354)

A rebroadcast of the conference call will also be available on www.penskeautomotive.com beginning approximately one hour after completion of the live broadcast.

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs more than 26,000 people worldwide, is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 2000, and was named as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune. For additional information visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

