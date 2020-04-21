Penske Enhances Online Shopping and Buying Experience for Used Trucks

"I am excited to introduce to commercial vehicle purchasers a website with a new look and feel and an improved customer experience," stated Jack Mitchell, Penske senior vice president of vehicle remarketing. "When shopping online for the right used Penske trucks to fit your fleet's needs, the intuitive search function is quicker and streamlined."

To support social distancing measures related to COVID-19, customers can search through an extensive online inventory, speak with an expert via phone or email, and schedule a safe delivery or pick-up.

Penske Used Trucks, a business unit of Penske Truck Leasing, is a leading seller of high-quality late-model used commercial trucks to retail, wholesale, used truck dealers, and corporate truck fleet buyers. Penske sells used sleeper and day cab semi-tractors, straight trucks, flatbeds, refrigerated vans, trailers and more. Penske sells the top brands of light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty commercial vehicles including: Ford, GMC, Hino, Isuzu, Freightliner, International, and Volvo.

Daily used truck specials are also listed on Twitter by following @PenskeUsedTruck. Call 1-866-309-1962 for assistance with used truck sales.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 327,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.GoPenske.com to learn more.

