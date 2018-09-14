Penske Logistics Honors 221 Truck Drivers for Outstanding Safety

There are now three tiers of the Penske Premier Driver Recognition Program:

Diamond: 20 Consecutive Years of Safe Driving

Platinum: 15 Consecutive Years of Safe Driving

Gold: 10 Consecutive Years of Safe Driving

Penske Logistics will honor its second Diamond class of truck drivers next month at an awards ceremony in Reading, Pennsylvania.

"We are very pleased to implement all three parts of our safe truck driver recognition program," stated Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president. "I am proud of our associates and their dedication to safety."

