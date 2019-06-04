Penske Logistics Opens New Michigan Fresh Distribution Center in Romulus to Serve The Kroger Co. of Michigan

"Our new distribution center to serve Kroger's needs is fully operational," said Marc Althen, president, Penske Logistics. "We are dedicated to providing customers with the state-of-the-art facilities they need to serve their own customers. The successful completion of this project would not have been possible without the support of Kroger, InSite Real Estate, ARCO Design/Build Inc., City of Romulus, Wayne County, Detroit Aerotropolis, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, and our highly valued associates. We sincerely appreciate and thank everyone for the strong collaboration and spirit of partnership on this project. We look forward to being a bigger part of the growing business community here in Romulus."

InSite Real Estate led construction of the $98.5 million facility, which began in the fall of 2017 and concluded in the fall of 2018. Local on-site Penske Logistics management and workers were then gradually hired as food and beverage products were strategically moved into the facility.

A grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF), as well as tax incentive abatements requested through the Detroit Aerotropolis from the City of Romulus, and Wayne County played integral roles in the job creation and facility site selection.

"Penske Logistics' decision to choose Romulus for this expansion project over competing states underscores both the appeal and economic strength of Michigan as a place to do business," said Jeff Mason, CEO of Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the state's chief marketing and business attraction arm that administers programs and performs due diligence on behalf of the MSF. "We are grateful to join the Detroit Region Aerotropolis Development Corporation, the city of Romulus and Wayne County in helping to drive Penske's expansion here in Southeast Michigan. This project is creating hundreds of jobs for our citizens, and we look forward to continuing to work with the company as it grows further and brings more jobs to Michigan."

The new distribution center, referred to as the Michigan Fresh Center, will help ensure Kroger's Michigan stores and customers are readily supplied with fresh, frozen and other wholesome foods.

"The new Michigan Fresh Center brings greater convenience to The Kroger Co. of Michigan and enables us to supply store locations with fresher product every day," said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager, The Kroger Co. of Michigan. "All products housed in the new distribution center are Kroger products and the facility will only service Kroger's Michigan Division."

Located at 15520 Wayne Rd. in Romulus, the Penske Logistics distribution facility is situated on approximately 47 acres with convenient access to I-275 and I-95. The facility boasts 105 loading docks, -20°F freezers, 35°F coolers, an ambient temperature section, and ample space for commercial semi-trucks and trailers. Penske Logistics provides similar warehousing and distribution center management and trucking services to Kroger in other locations throughout the U.S.

Penske Logistics continues to hire additional staff and has open positions at the facility. Interested candidates should visit https://penske.jobs/ to view open positions and apply online.

About Penske Logistics:

Penske Logistics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Penske Truck Leasing. With operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. To learn more visit: www.penskelogistics.com.

About The Kroger Co. of Michigan:

Incorporated in Michigan in 1917 and headquartered in Novi, The Kroger Co. of Michigan operates 120 Kroger stores, 78 fuel centers, 102 pharmacies and the Michigan Dairy. Michigan Kroger's 18,000 associates are dedicated to the Kroger Purpose: to FEED the Human Spirit, by serving the region through food, inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

About the Michigan Economic Development Corporation:

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is the state's marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community development with the focus on growing Michigan's economy. For more information on the MEDC and our initiatives, visit www.MichiganBusiness.org . For Pure Michigan® tourism information, your trip begins at www.michigan.org . Join the conversation on: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn , and Twitter.

