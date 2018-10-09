Penske Logistics Receives Freight Carrier Excellence Award from U.S. EPA SmartWay

"We were able to receive this award based on best environmental practices within our logistics fleet," stated Drew Cullen, Penske senior vice president of fuels and facility services. "Our company has become more efficient in this area."

"We are honored to be recognized once again by our nation's leading environmental agency," said Marc Althen, Penske Logistics President. "We take pride in operating a highly modern and highly efficient truck fleet that reduces the carbon footprint of our customers each and every day."

Penske received the accolade at the 2018 American Trucking Associations (ATA) Annual Management Conference & Exhibition in Austin, Texas.

"Over the past 14 years, the U.S. EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership has collaborated with thousands of businesses to create greener supply chain networks," said EPA's Assistant Administrator of the Office of Air and Radiation, Bill Wehrum. "Each year, we honor the top 1 percent – 2 percent of these SmartWay Partners with an EPA SmartWay Excellence Award, to recognize leadership in moving goods efficiently while protecting the environment and public health."

EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution.

Demonstrating a commitment to corporate sustainability and social responsibility through SmartWay provides for a more competitive and sustainable business environment. Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 103 million tons of air pollutants (NOx, PM, and CO2) contributing to cleaner air and healthier citizens, while saving more than 215.4 million barrels of oil and $29.7 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating the annual energy use of over 14 million homes. More information on SmartWay: www.epa.gov/smartway/

Penske Logistics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Penske Truck Leasing. With operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. To learn more visit www.penskelogistics.com.

