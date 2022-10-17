Penske Logistics Recognized as High Performer by U.S. EPA SmartWay Program

READING, Pa., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) SmartWay program as a High Performer in a pair of clean transportation categories. Penske earned the listing in the Truck Carrier Carbon Metrics and Logistics Freight Management categories.

SmartWay Partners like Penske Logistics annually submit efficiency and air quality performance data to the EPA. The SmartWay program noted that a High Performer such as Penske Logistics consumes less fuel for every mile traveled and for every ton of freight that is moved.

According to SmartWay a company can earn entry to the Truck Carrier Carbon Metrics list by being among the fewer than 10% of all SmartWay carriers that operate fleets efficiently enough to earn placement for reduced carbon emissions.

SmartWay also placed Penske on their Logistics Freight Management list for being among the 5% of SmartWay logistics companies that meet the emissions and carrier selection criteria. High performing logistics companies serve their customers in manners that consider the efficiency gains and emissions reductions of a logistics fleet.

"We are very pleased to be recognized by the SmartWay program as a High Performer," said Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president. "We are dedicated to reducing the carbon footprints of our own fleet and that of our customer's operations."

