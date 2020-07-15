Penske Logistics Supports Old Navy $3 Million Clothing Donation to Baby2Baby Nonprofit

Baby2Baby required a newly designed transportation network in a dozen markets for the 600,000 units of clothing, so Penske Logistics agreed to pick up the donations from Old Navy facilities and deliver them directly to members of the Baby2Baby National Network.

During the months of June and July Penske picked up and delivered Old Navy merchandise to the following markets: Atlanta; Baltimore; Birmingham, Alabama; Chicago; Dallas; Los Angeles; Miami; Nashville; Scottsdale, Arizona; Seattle; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Westchester, New York.

"We are very pleased to support the Baby2Baby National Network by providing dedicated contract carriage solutions to aid families around the country during this difficult time," explained Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president. "We also helped design a new network to pick up donated merchandise from Old Navy distribution centers and retail stores."

"The need for basic essentials is higher than ever for the families Baby2Baby serves. They were struggling before the COVID-19 crisis, and now they are struggling even more because of millions of lost jobs, empty shelves and increased lack of access to these critical items," explained Baby2Baby Co-Presidents Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein.

"Clothing is one of the most basic necessities and when we can give it to families living in poverty, they can spend their extremely limited funds on food and rent," they added. "We are so grateful to Penske Logistics and Old Navy for helping us put clothing into the hands of hundreds of thousands of children across the country."

In the last 17 weeks, Baby2Baby has also distributed over 25 million basic essentials including diapers, formula, soap, shampoo, baby food and more to some of the most vulnerable children across the country impacted by COVID-19.

On May 12, Old Navy announced a larger $30 million clothing donation to American families in need.

Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization led by Co-Presidents Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, provides children living in poverty, ages 0-12 years, with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. In the last 9 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 100 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. Every year, Baby2Baby serves hundreds of thousands of children across the country. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. Visit www.penskelogistics.com to learn more.

