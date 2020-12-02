Penske Media Announces New Head of Public Affairs and Communications

"Brooke is uniquely qualified to step into this role – she is a poised communicator with an impressive background in business. She understands PMC's premium brands as well as she understands content creation and strategy," said Utecht and Bienstock. "We're eager to work with Brooke to amplify our brands' first-rate content and editorial talent on a global scale."

A seasoned executive, Jaffe brings to the role 20 years of experience across editorial, retail, consulting, television production and on-camera expertise. Jaffe, has been a contributing editor at PMC since December of 2019, creating video and written content for Variety, Variety.com, Stylecaster and ARTnews. For ten years, Brooke served as Bloomingdale's Women's Fashion Director where she was responsible for determining business trends, discovering emerging talent, directing the merchandise selection for the company nationwide, developing innovative partnerships, the brand message, maximizing business opportunities and serving as a company spokesperson.

"I am thrilled to join PMC's world-class team of executives and creative thought leaders in the midst of exciting growth and innovation," said Jaffe. "It will be a privilege to share our brand story and unparalleled portfolio with new audiences and partners in compelling and creative ways."

Jaffe began her career in Vogue magazine's accessories department as an Assistant Editor. She then joined InStyle magazine where she held the position of Accessories Editor. Jaffe graduated cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a BA in English and Theater Arts. She will be based in PMC's Los Angeles office.

ABOUT PMC

PMC is a leading independent global media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a passionate monthly audience of more than 310 million. Since 2004, Penske Media has been a pioneer in digital media and a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens across its ever-growing constellation of iconic brands, which includes Deadline, Variety, Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, VIBE, WWD, SHE Media, Robb Report, Sportico, BGR, ARTnews, Art in America, Fairchild Media, and Spy.com, among many others. PMC's journalists and content creators deliver daily the most comprehensive news and information in their industries and areas of coverage, unequaled in ambition, depth and courage. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 14 countries worldwide, PMC believes companies should not only be profitable but also forces for good. To learn more about PMC, our 2% Foundation, and our portfolio of brands, please visit www.PMC.com.

