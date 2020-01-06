Penske Truck Leasing Expands in Illinois

READING, Pa., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing has opened a new facility in East Dundee, Illinois, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The new site is in the Terra Business Park, a unique location between three Chicago area Penske branches; Rockford, Elk Grove and West Chicago.

"We believe that the East Dundee area is an untapped market and we are excited to offer current customers and prospects in the region consumer and commercial truck rental in addition to full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance ," explained Mike Pritchard, senior vice president for Penske's North Central Region. "Another great feature is the room we have for growth and we are looking forward to expanding as business dictates."

Penske's facility is also outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed truck fleet preventive maintenance process and connected fleet solutions , a value-added resource to help customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

Officially opening for business on January 6, 2020, the East Dundee facility sits on 1.5 acres and is 13,083-square-feet with six truck maintenance bays. It is also conveniently located off I-90, a major thoroughfare.

Penske is currently hiring maintenance technicians for the new facility. For a list of all open positions visit gopenske.com/careers.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 326,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

