Penske Truck Leasing Has a New Bryan, Texas, Facility Now Available

READING, Pa., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Penske Truck Leasing announced the opening of the company's newest location, in Bryan, Texas. The state-of-the-art facility, at 1650 Independence Ave., offers full-service truck leasing, consumer and commercial truck rental, contract truck fleet maintenance and connected fleet solutions, a value-added resource to help customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

Sitting on a 6.6-acre site, the 9,800-square-foot building features six trucks bays, a wash bay and a two-lane fuel island.

Chip Jensen, Penske Truck Leasing's senior vice president for the south central region, stated: "As our business opportunities continue to increase in the Bryan and College Station market, the time had come to open a brand-new location to better serve our loyal customers."

Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P., headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a partnership of Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske operates more than 276,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,000 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit https://www.gopenske.com/ to learn more. Penske Truck Leasing social media: Move Ahead Blog, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

