Penske Truck Leasing Highlights Winners of Maintenance Tech Showdown Competition

Approximately 1,300 Penske technicians and customer service representatives competed in the two-tiered event. A preventive maintenance contest was held only at the district level; there were 532 Penske PM competitors companywide.

The larger exhaust stream management (ESM) Tech Showdown featured 767 Penske associates, with the top 16 having received invites to the finals on December 18, 2019, at Team Penske's racing headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina.

"I'm very proud of our top Tech Showdown finishers," stated Mike Hasinec, Penske Truck Leasing vice president of maintenance. "Through the spirit of competition, we were hoping to remind our workforce of the value of a back-to-basics approach to proper ESM maintenance. We are confident that these newly acquired skillsets will lead to better uptime for our customers."

Penske Truck Leasing Tech Showdown Top 5 Finishers

1. David Sledziewski, technician 1, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

2. Stanley Lindler, lead technician 1, Columbia, South Carolina

3. Brenden Waggy, technician 1, Dayton, Ohio

4. Dan Ferrer, lead technician 1, North Liberty, Iowa

5. Mark Parisotto, lead technician 1, Burnaby, British Columbia

Penske is currently hiring for a variety of vehicle maintenance-related positions at its truck locations across North America. Interested applicants may apply online at: https://penske.jobs/

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 326,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.GoPenske.com to learn more.

