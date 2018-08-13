Penske Truck Leasing Joins CharIN to Promote Electric Commercial Vehicle Charging Standards

READING, Pa., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing today announced it has joined the Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN), a worldwide industry alliance focused on promoting Combined Charging System (CCS) as the global standard for charging electric vehicles (EVs) of all types. Penske will focus its attention on helping to promote electric vehicle charging standards for commercial vehicles in North America by participating with the group's "High Power Charging for Commercial Vehicles Task Force" (HPCCV Task Force). Penske Truck Leasing is the first in its industry to join the CharIN organization.

"As a leading services provider to commercial fleets, we feel standardization around electric vehicle charging and charging stations will help accelerate the use of electric vehicles within the transportation industry," said Brian Hard, President and CEO of Penske Truck Leasing. "The interoperability of vehicle charging stations over the road is essential for commercial fleet uptime, efficiency, maintenance, and general ease of use for the industry."

Penske Truck Leasing sees increased interest among its commercial customers related to electric vehicles (EVs). Improving standardization with electric vehicle charging may help reduce complexity for fleet operators and truck drivers as well as maintenance providers, and recharging/refueling providers.

"We are thrilled to have Penske Truck Leasing as a CharIN member and active contributor to the work of the HPCCV Task Force. Our goal is to extend CCS capabilities to meet the requirements for commercial EV charging. The input from end users is the key to our success. Penske is the first fleet operator to join our team and this brings this important work one step closer to successful completion," said Oleg Logvinov, the spokesperson for CharIN in North America and President and CEO of IoTecha.

About Penske Truck Leasing



Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P., headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a partnership of Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske operates more than 270,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,000 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit https://www.gopenske.com/ to learn more.

About CharIN



The Charging Interface Initiative e.V. - abbreviated to CharIN e.V. - is a registered association founded by Audi, BMW, Daimler, Mennekes, Opel, Phoenix Contact, Porsche, TÜV SÜD and Volkswagen. Based in Berlin, Germany it is open to all interested parties. The purpose of the CharIN organization is to develop and establish the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the global standard for charging battery powered electric vehicles. Our goals include: expanding the global network of companies supporting CCS, drafting requirements to accelerate the evolution of charging related standards, and defining a certification system for all manufacturers implementing CCS in their products. In this connection the limits drawn by antitrust laws are to be observed by all members. Visit www.charinev.org to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing

Related Links

http://www.pensketruckleasing.com

