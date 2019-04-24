Penske Truck Leasing Opens High-Speed Commercial Electric Truck Chargers in Southern California

"We're committed to being at the forefront of commercial vehicle electrification," said Brian Hard, President and CEO of Penske Truck Leasing. "We are investing to ensure our customers have access to the right vehicles, technology, charging infrastructure and information to help shape the future of mobility in our industry."

Located throughout Southern California at Penske Truck Leasing's facilities in San Diego, Chino, Anaheim and La Mirada, these 14 chargers connect directly to a commercial truck's battery charging system, providing a DC fast charging option for commercial electric fleets. Utilizing 50 kW to 150 kW chargers, this charging infrastructure allows Penske to power an all-electric class 8 tractor from zero to 100% charge in less than half a shift.

Penske celebrated the announcement of its new electric vehicle commercial charging capabilities at its La Mirada facility during a livestream ribbon-cutting event with the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Long Beach, California, April 24, 2019. Daimler Trucks North America's electric class 8 Freightliner eCascadia semi-truck was on-hand as part of the charging demonstration.

"We are proud to provide our customers with the ability to quickly and conveniently charge their electric truck fleets at these locations," said Andrew Cullen, senior vice president of fuels and facilities at Penske Truck Leasing. "We'll continue to add new locations and charging infrastructure to support our customers as our electric fleet continues to grow and the demand for commercial electric vehicles gains momentum."

Penske Truck Leasing has previously announced the addition of light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty commercial electric trucks to its fleets.

Celebrating its 50th year in business, Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P., headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a partnership of Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske operates more than 311,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply-chain management solutions. Visit https://www.gopenske.com/ to learn more.

