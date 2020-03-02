Penske Truck Leasing Opens in Goldsboro, North Carolina

READING, Pa., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing has officially opened for business at its new facility in Goldsboro, North Carolina. Located at 1305 W Grantham St. in Goldsboro, the new location will offer consumer and commercial truck rental in addition to full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance.

"Our new location in Goldsboro allows us to better serve existing customers in eastern NC as well as service new customers who are seeking a transportation partner in the area," explained Joe Hill, senior vice president for Penske's southeast region."

The facility is also outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed truck fleet preventive maintenance process and connected fleet solutions, a value-added resource to help customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

Penske provides businesses with full-service truck leasing, truck fleet maintenance and truck rentals of straight trucks, flatbeds, refrigerated trucks and trailers, cargo vans, semi-trailers, and more. Penske leases, rents and maintains the top brands of light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty commercial vehicles including Ford, GMC, Hino, Isuzu, Freightliner, International, and Volvo. Penske is an industry leader in the areas of spec'ing, operating and maintaining fleets of traditionally fueled vehicles as well as alternative-fueled vehicles.

The Goldsboro facility sits on 2.75 acres, is 9,600-square-feet and has two truck maintenance bays. Today, there are five employees at the location, but Penske plans to nearly double staff as business grows in the region.

For a list of open positions at Penske please visit: gopenske.com/careers.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 326,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

