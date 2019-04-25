Penske Truck Leasing Opens New Facility in Dubuque, Iowa

READING, Pa., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing has announced the relocation of its Dubuque, Iowa, facility. To accommodate a growing customer-base, Penske built a new state-of-the-art facility that offers full-service truck leasing , consumer and commercial truck rental, contract truck fleet maintenance and connected fleet solutions , a value-added resource to help customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

Expanding its capacity, Penske's new 9,600-square-foot building sits on 4 acres and has two service bays and one automatic wash bay. The facility is equipped with high-tech rapid lifting and lowering mobile column truck lifts, providing a safe environment for technicians to service vehicles.

"We outgrew our previous facility and required more space for our contract maintenance, leasing and rental customers," explained Chip Jensen, senior vice president for Penske's South Central Region. "Our new facility is conveniently located near Highway 20, a major thoroughfare for our customers operating trucks in the region."

Penske Dubuque officially opened for business March 1, and will be hiring for the facility as business continues to grow in the area. For a list of open positions visit gopenske.com/careers.

About Penske Truck Leasing

Celebrating its 50th year in business, Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P., headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a partnership of Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske operates more than 311,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit https://www.gopenske.com/ to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing

