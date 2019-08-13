Penske Truck Leasing Opens New Facility in West Phoenix

"This is our ninth full-service facility in the Phoenix area," said Rick Pytlik, senior vice president for Penske's western region. "We are thrilled to continue growing in the Phoenix district and to offer our customers a convenient, expansive and modern location in West Phoenix. The added capabilities and capacity at this facility will help maximize fleet uptime for our customers."

Penske in West Phoenix offers full-service truck leasing , consumer and commercial truck rental and contract truck fleet maintenance . It is also outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed truck fleet preventive maintenance process and connected fleet solutions , a value-added resource to help customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

Penske provides businesses with full-service truck leasing, truck fleet maintenance and truck rentals of straight trucks, flatbeds, refrigerated trucks and trailers, cargo vans, semi-trailers, and more. Penske leases, rents and maintains the top brands of light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty commercial vehicles including Ford, GMC, Hino, Isuzu, Freightliner, International, and Volvo.

Penske is an industry leader in the areas of spec'ing, operating and maintaining fleets of traditionally fueled vehicles as well as alternative-fueled vehicles that include electric, natural gas, propane, and diesel-electric hybrids.

Penske hired 11 new associates for its West Phoenix location and the company intends to hire for additional positions as business continues to grow at the new facility. For a list of all open positions visit: gopenske.com/careers

About Penske Truck Leasing

Celebrating its 50th year in business, Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P., headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a partnership of Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske operates more than 323,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit https://www.gopenske.com/ to learn more.

