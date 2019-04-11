Penske Truck Leasing Will be Present at National Private Truck Council (NPTC) Expo
Apr 11, 2019, 09:15 ET
READING, Pa., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing in 2019 will serve as a Platinum Sponsor and exhibitor at the National Private Truck Council (NPTC) Annual Education Management Conference and Exhibition from April 14-16 in Cincinnati.
The company will also host the First Timers' Orientation Breakfast and Sunday Exhibit Hall Reception.
Penske Truck Leasing will exhibit in booth 400 and display its full range of capabilities for private truck fleets including: full-service leasing, commercial truck rentals, connected fleet technology solutions, preventive maintenance, remote diagnostics, mobile apps and more.
Celebrating its 50th year in business, Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P., headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a partnership of Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske operates more than 308,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit https://www.gopenske.com/ to learn more.
SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing
Share this article