Penske Truck Leasing's Gregg Mangione Named Truck Fleet Innovator of 2019

READING, Pa., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heavy Duty Trucking magazine names Gregg Mangione, senior vice president of maintenance at Penske Truck Leasing, a 2019 Truck Fleet Innovator.

According to Heavy Duty Trucking magazine, each year editors review nominations to select four or more fleet executives who have consistently shown innovation in areas such as leadership, productivity, business practices, safety, maintenance, spec'ing, technology, human resources, fuel efficiency and the environment.

Penske and Mangione are being recognized for digitizing Penske's truck preventive maintenance processes. In early 2018, the company announced the implementation of a fully digital and voice-directed truck fleet preventive maintenance process for its fleet of more than 311,000 vehicles. This high-precision platform allows Penske to execute its Dynamic PM®, which optimizes the preventive maintenance inspection to an individual vehicle's attributes and point in its lifecycle.

The system is part of Penske's maintenance technology infrastructure in use across all Penske and customer truck fleet maintenance facilities in North America. It includes Penske's proprietary application, ServiceNet, running on rugged mobile tablet devices for maintenance technicians; and the ability to stay connected for on-site applications.

"We are honored to be recognized by Heavy Duty Trucking magazine as a Fleet Innovator," said Mangione. "We are extremely proud of the work we've done to digitize our preventive maintenance processes in order to improve accuracy and consistency while reducing and eliminating paperwork, and ensuring documentation and compliance with regulations. Implementing this game-changing software was a team effort and this recognition is a testament to the hard work of everyone involved."

