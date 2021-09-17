Penske's LeAnne Coulter Receives 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award

READING, Pa., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeAnne Coulter, vice president of freight management for Penske Logistics, has been named among the winners of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award. The award honors female supply chain leaders and executives who set a strong foundation for women at all levels of a company's supply chain network.

A supply chain professional for more than 27 years, Coulter is responsible for the strategic vision and product development for all of Penske's freight management and 4PL services.

"LeAnne's dedication to exceptional customer service and innovative problem-solving have been invaluable to our team at Penske," said Jeff Bullard, senior vice president of operations at Penske Logistics. "We are incredibly fortunate to have her at the helm, and we will continue to rely on her talents to navigate the changing demands of the global marketplace."

Coulter's expertise has been critical to develop digital tools that bring more visibility into global supply chains and to help customers navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. She is also deeply committed to mentorship, and as a member of Penske's Women in Logistics steering committee, she supports the professional development and advancement of female associates at every level of the company.

"I'm incredibly honored by this recognition and hope to continue giving a voice to women in logistics," said Coulter. "We are very fortunate to have such a talented and diverse team of supply chain professionals at Penske that are focused on helping our customers succeed every day."

The 2021 Women in Supply Chain winners include individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions and more.

"These women are just absolutely amazing in so many ways. They've re-tooled, re-innovated and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry. They've paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters. Because women in the supply chain matter. And, some of these women are young, which means they're just getting started," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "I'm honored to recognize and celebrate the achievements of so many female supply chain leaders."

