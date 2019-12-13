Penta Security and R3 Announce Strategic Partnership for Digital Asset Management and MPC Technology

With technology and services playing a critical role in digital asset payment and management aspects, the demand for a safer digital asset and private key management solution is dramatically increasing. The partnership brings together deep skills in MPC, blockchain key management solutions, technology development, and deployment in the finance sector via R3's enterprise blockchain platform Corda.

As a result, Penta Security is devoted to expanding in the finance industry with its MPC technology which is based on the secret-sharing algorithm, and PALLET, an advanced key management solution for blockchain. Both parties will be heading to achieve goals through various new projects by forming a software enterprise firm, in addition to deploying Penta Security's MPC technology on R3's major projects.

Dr. Sim, Chief Technology Officer at Penta Security, said: "There's no doubt that the private key to successful blockchain deployment is the most important asset. We believe Penta Security's MPC and digital asset management technology can provide an ideal key protection solution for both blockchain and digital asset key protection. By diversifying our offerings through strategic partnerships, we're excited to be devoting our expertise in the evolving blockchain scene."

Cathy Minter, Chief Revenue Officer at R3, said: "The creation of a new market, powered by digital assets, is one of the most exciting promises of blockchain technology. Coupling our Corda platform with Penta Security's MPC technology will be one step closer to addressing the industry demand for secure digital asset management. We are proud to be partnering with Penta Security to deliver an industry-leading solution and look forward to them achieving continued success in the future."

About Penta Security

Penta Security Systems Inc. is a leader in data, IoT, and blockchain security solutions and services. With 22 years of expertise in powering secured connections, Penta Security is the top cybersecurity vendor in Asia, as recognized by Frost & Sullivan, and APAC market share leader in the WAF industry. Penta Security continues its push for innovation as a pioneer in securing blockchain-based environments. For more information on Penta Security, visit www.pentasecurity.com. For partnership inquiries, email info@pentasecurity.com.

About R3

R3 is an enterprise blockchain software firm working with a broad ecosystem of more than 300 members and partners across multiple industries from both the private and public sectors to develop on Corda, its open-source blockchain platform, and Corda Enterprise, a commercial version of Corda for enterprise usage. R3's global team of over 180 professionals in 13 countries is supported by over 2,000 technology, financial, and legal experts drawn from its global member base. Learn more at r3.com.

