Pentaerythritol Market Size to Grow by USD 414.45 mn | Growth in the Automobile Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

Pentaerythritol Market 2022-2026: Scope

The pentaerythritol market report covers the following areas:

Pentaerythritol Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The growth in the automobile industry is driving the global pentaerythritol industry growth. Pentaerythritol-based esters are used for producing high-grade automotive lubricants because of their thermal stability, viscosity control, and hydrolytic resistance. The use of synthetic lubricants and PU foams in the automobile industry will fuel the consumption of pentaerythritol in the coming years. The production of passenger cars is increasing in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Indonesia. Hence, the governments of these countries support the use of lightweight passenger cars.

The stringent regulations and policies by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) are challenging the global pentaerythritol industry growth. The use of pentaerythritol in F&B, adhesives and coatings, and other applications must conform to the specified permissible limits. The use of pentaerythritol is monitored strictly in the US, Germany, the UK, and Canada. Such policies can adversely affect the growth of the market in the coming years.

Pentaerythritol Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Alkyd Paints



Alkyd Inks



Adhesives And Sealants



Plasticizers



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample

Pentaerythritol Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The global pentaerythritol market is moderately fragmented by the presence of a few global and regional vendors. APAC is home to many regional vendors. Industrialization and urbanization in developing countries, such as China, India, and Indonesia, have spurred the entry and growth of regional vendors. Major players operating in the global pentaerythritol market focus on M and A and enter into collaborations to expand their line of business and shield themselves from the threat of rivalry.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Pentaerythritol Market, including Asian Paints Ltd., Chifeng Ruiyang Chemical Co. Ltd., COMPANHIA PETROQUIMICA DO NORDESTE, Ercros SA, HELM AG, Kanoria Chemicals and Industries Ltd., LCY Chemical Corp., Merck KGaA, Methanol Chemicals Co., Perstorp Holding AB, Samyang Chemical Group, Solventis Ltd., and U-JIN Chemical Co. Ltd. among others.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Pentaerythritol Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist pentaerythritol market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pentaerythritol market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pentaerythritol market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pentaerythritol market vendors

Related Reports:

Calcium Peroxide Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pentaerythritol Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 414.45 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.2 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asian Paints Ltd., Chifeng Ruiyang Chemical Co. Ltd., COMPANHIA PETROQUIMICA DO NORDESTE, Ercros SA, HELM AG, Kanoria Chemicals and Industries Ltd., LCY Chemical Corp., Merck KGaA, Methanol Chemicals Co., Perstorp Holding AB, Samyang Chemical Group, Solventis Ltd., and U-JIN Chemical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Alkyd paints - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Alkyd paints - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Alkyd paints - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Alkyd paints - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Alkyd paints - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Alkyd inks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Alkyd inks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Alkyd inks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Alkyd inks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Alkyd inks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Adhesives and sealants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Adhesives and sealants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Plasticizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Plasticizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Plasticizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Plasticizers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Plasticizers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Asian Paints Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Asian Paints Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Asian Paints Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Asian Paints Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Asian Paints Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Chifeng Ruiyang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Chifeng Ruiyang Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Chifeng Ruiyang Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Chifeng Ruiyang Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Ercros SA

Exhibit 108: Ercros SA - Overview



Exhibit 109: Ercros SA - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Ercros SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Ercros SA - Segment focus

10.6 HELM AG

Exhibit 112: HELM AG - Overview



Exhibit 113: HELM AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: HELM AG - Key news



Exhibit 115: HELM AG - Key offerings

10.7 Kanoria Chemicals and Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Kanoria Chemicals and Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Kanoria Chemicals and Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Kanoria Chemicals and Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Kanoria Chemicals and Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 LCY Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 120: LCY Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: LCY Chemical Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: LCY Chemical Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 123: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 124: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 126: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.10 Methanol Chemicals Co.

Exhibit 128: Methanol Chemicals Co. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Methanol Chemicals Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Methanol Chemicals Co. - Key offerings

10.11 Perstorp Holding AB

Exhibit 131: Perstorp Holding AB - Overview



Exhibit 132: Perstorp Holding AB - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Perstorp Holding AB - Key news



Exhibit 134: Perstorp Holding AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Perstorp Holding AB - Segment focus

10.12 Samyang Chemical Group

Exhibit 136: Samyang Chemical Group - Overview



Exhibit 137: Samyang Chemical Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Samyang Chemical Group - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio