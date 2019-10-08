Pentallect Finds Nontraditional Food Channels Are Major Industry Growth Driver

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are increasingly turning to non-traditional channels such as club stores, limited assortment stores, online and specialty stores to satisfy their food and beverage needs, according to Pentallect, a leading food industry strategy firm. These nontraditional channels, which are not systematically measured, have emerged and/or solidified their positions, and are poised for accelerated growth at the expense of traditional channels, most notably retail.

Pentallect estimates that the nontraditional food channels currently represent $210 billion in consumer expenditures, and projects 7% annual growth for the referenced channels over the next five years compared to 3.5% for foodservice and 1% for traditional retail (which includes supermarkets, supercenters, mass/drug, and dollar stores). The referenced channels will account for 30% of food industry growth over the next five years.

Bob Goldin, a Pentallect Partner and co-author of the study, says "nontraditional channels represent a 'sweet spot' in the food and beverage industry. Their growth is based upon strong consumer appeal and generally favorable business models. Without question, they demand increased attention from suppliers."

Pentallect conducted comprehensive research and analysis into 10 nontraditional channels*, including obtaining insights from over 1,000 consumers and trade sources, and the findings are documented in a comprehensive new report: Nontraditional Food Channels: A Key Industry Growth Driver, an update of a major report conducted on the topic in 2017.

Pentallect's research shows that a sizable number of consumers plan to try or use the channels more often in the future. Many reasons are driving this use, including convenience, a desire to save money, availability of unique items, support of local businesses, and perceptions of better quality (largely in the context of fresher products) than traditional channels.

Rob Veidenheimer, Pentallect's President, notes that "each of the channels has unique consumer appeal and continues to evolve at a very rapid rate. We have studied these channels closely over the past several years and see them as significant share gainers for the foreseeable future."

*The channels studied are: club stores, community-supported agriculture (CSA), ethnic/neighborhood stores (e.g, bodegas), farmers markets, food trucks, limited assortment stores, meal kits/home-delivered meals, online, specialty stores (e.g., bakeries, butchers, etc.) and Trader Joe's.

