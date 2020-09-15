PENTAX Medical Announces Launch Of Innovative J10 Series Endoscopic Ultrasound Gastroscopes In The United States

In assessing GI diseases, endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) is a minimally invasive and highly accurate procedure that uses high-frequency sound waves to produce detailed images of tissue and surrounding organs such as the pancreas and liver. While used primarily for diagnostic procedures such as EUS-guided Fine Needle Aspiration (EUS-FNA), EUS-guided Fine Needle Biopsy (EUS-FNB), and tumor staging, there has been a shift towards using EUS for interventional procedures and to treat pancreaticobiliary diseases as a less-invasive option than ERCP.

The new PENTAX Medical J10 Series Ultrasound Video Gastroscopes deliver on both clinical and market needs, offering ergonomic design, renowned image quality and enhanced maneuverability as an EUS solution.

With ultrasound gastroscopes, high functionality and performance are critical for success, given that indications are so varied. Designed for optimal procedural efficiency in EUS, the new J10 Series Ultrasound Video Gastroscopes provide a lightweight and ergonomic control body design to ensure stability and ease of intubation while reducing hand fatigue. With a proven PENTAX-Hitachi image quality to support visual certainty and diagnoses, the J10 Series produces greater detail, clearer delineation, and superior penetration. Additionally, maneuvering, device control, and instrument compatibility are augmented with shorter rigid distal section lengths, increased tip deflection, smaller bending radius and an enlarged working channel.

"With the immense success of the J10 Series endoscopes since their introduction in other global regions, we are now very pleased and excited for their introduction in the USA as well," stated Gerald W. Bottero, Global President of PENTAX Medical. "With a focus on exceptional maneuverability and high-definition endoscopic imaging, the J10 Series provides an innovative solution for performing endoscopic evaluations, increasing diagnostic capabilities, and determining pathways for effective patient management."

Specific enhancements with the new J10 Series Ultrasound Video Gastroscopes include increased linear scope scan angle of 150° for broader imaging, increased frequency (13MHz) for near-field exploration, widened depth of field range (3mm–100mm), increased angulations to optimize access in the GI tract, and sealed elevator wire channels to help reduce risk of cross-contamination. The EG38-J10UT also has an enlarged instrument channel width (4mm), expanding therapeutic capabilities to advance EUS-guided intervention while providing full control of the procedure.

The new J10 Series is really a step forward in the set-up and portfolio of endoscopic ultrasound," said Dr. Paolo G. Arcidiacono, Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan, Italy. "It is a significant improvement on both the endoscopic and the endosonographic side. Particularly for therapeutic procedures, the improved endoscopic view has solved previous compromises."

The J10 Series is commercially available now. An exclusive Virtual Launch Event is scheduled for October 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT. Three renowned endoscopic ultrasound experts will present difficult EUS cases and discuss the potential benefits and differences of the new J10 Series lineup. To register for this exclusive event and for more information on the J10 Ultrasound Gastroscopes lineup, please visit eus-j10.pentaxmedical.com.

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of Hoya Group. Its mission is to improve the standard of patient care and enhance patients' and providers' experience by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY. Through leading-edge R&D and manufacturing, PENTAX Medical provides endoscopy solutions to the global medical community. Headquartered in Japan, PENTAX Medical has a worldwide focus and presence with R&D, regional sales, service, and in-country facilities around the globe. PENTAX Medical employees represent the diverse countries where we do business, allowing us to provide innovative solutions tailored to meet local needs. For more information, visit PENTAXMedical.com/US.

