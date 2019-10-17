Pentegra Appoints Matthew P. Mintzer Executive Vice President

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pentegra, a leading provider of retirement plan and fiduciary outsourcing solutions to organizations nationwide, announced that Matthew P. Mintzer has joined the organization as Executive Vice President. Mintzer will head Pentegra Sales and Marketing, Client Services and Operations and will report directly to John Pinto, President and CEO.

In making the announcement, Pinto said, "We are fortunate to have someone of Matt's caliber and industry experience leading our team. Matt has a solid understanding of our products and markets. His clear vision for integrating technology throughout the customer experience is exactly what Pentegra needs as we enter the next chapter of our business, as we've already seen in the development of our exciting partnership with ADP. This vision and leadership will position us to take advantage of the market opportunities that lie ahead."

A proven leader in the retirement industry, Mintzer has been responsible for nearly every facet of the retirement business including business strategy and execution; retail and institutional sales and sales management; marketing and product development; national accounts structure and management; and research and public relations.

Mintzer said, "I am incredibly excited to join Pentegra and assume this new role. Through my consulting relationship with Pentegra over the last year, I've been impressed with the firm's culture and true commitment to putting clients, colleagues, and our communities first. We have an exceptionally talented team that is focused on continuing to innovate our products in new and diverse ways to unlock future growth opportunities. I look forward to leveraging our fiduciary legacy and expertise to drive future business development efforts."

Prior to joining Pentegra, Mintzer was a principal at Eyes Up Consulting, where he worked with firms nationally to develop impactful product, sales, marketing, operations and distribution solutions designed to differentiate clients from the competition. His previous senior leadership roles include: Head, Advisor Retirement Business, JPMorgan Asset Management; Head, Advisor Retirement Business, AllianceBernstein (AB); Head, Retirement Marketing, Putnam Investments.

Mintzer earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Pennsylvania State University and currently holds FINRA Series 7 & 63 licenses.

About Pentegra

Pentegra is a leading provider of retirement plan and fiduciary outsourcing solutions to organizations nationwide. Founded by the Federal Home Loan Bank System in 1943, Pentegra offers a broad array of qualified and non-qualified retirement plan solutions, TPA services and benefits financing solutions using BOLI. In addition, Pentegra, through Pentegra Investors, Inc., also serves the needs of institutional investors, offering investment outsourcing capabilities. For more information, go to www.pentegra.com.

Media Contact: Rodi Rosensweig, TheRodiCompany@gmail.com; 203/270-8929

SOURCE Pentegra

Related Links

https://www.pentegra.com

