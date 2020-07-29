PenTera Selected by Swiss Healthcare Foundation, Wagerenhof, to Continuously Validate its Cyber Security Controls

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pcysys has announced that the Swiss healthcare foundation, Wagerenhof, has chosen PenTera, the Automated Penetration Testing platform, to continuously validate its cyber security controls.

"As a lean IT team, we searched for a tool that would encompass automation of the entire testing cycle, from vulnerability assessment through exploitation and validation of remediation efforts. PenTera does just that," says Jens Berensmann, CIO of Wagerenhof. "It's critical for us to know that our many cyber security investments, such as our EDR tool, are justified. PenTera enables this validation at any given moment; it's a solution the industry has been longing for quite some time."

The PenTera platform ethically penetrates the network with the latest hacking techniques, prioritizing remediation efforts focusing on business-impacting deficiencies. With PenTera, organizations can benchmark, maintain, and strengthen their cyber posture by performing penetration tests on-demand, as needed. The platform enables organizations to align their testing capabilities to the industry standard of the MITRE ATT&CK framework while covering the scope of vulnerability assessment, security controls, credential strength validation, network equipment testing, and privileged access audits, eliminating the need to maintain separate tools and increasing the security team's productivity.

"Continuous testing and challenging the IT infrastructure security stack is the only way for organizations, of all sizes, to stay ahead of attackers in today's dynamic threatscape," says Hanspeter Karl, DACH Regional Sales Director at Pcysys. "We're proud to partner with the spearheading team at Stiftung Wagerenhof and provide ongoing validation to their network, as well as help increase the team's productivity."

About Stiftung Wagerenhof

The Wagerenhof Foundation offers close to 240 residential facilities for the mentally and physically disabled. "Wagi-Dörfli" provides 24-hour professional care, security and support as well as social events that encourage friendships and connection with the community. The foundation also helps its residents with job placement in fields such as agriculture, cooking, housekeeping, technology, and creative studios. www.wagerenhof.ch

About Pcysys

Pcysys delivers PenTera™, the agentless, automated penetration-testing platform, that assesses and reduces corporate cybersecurity risk. The platform is run remotely on the Cloud or on-site to identify, analyze and focus remediation efforts on breachable vulnerabilities. Hundreds of security professionals and service providers around the world use PenTera to perform continuous machine-based penetration tests that improve their immunity against cyber attacks across their organization networks.

Contact: Aviv Cohen, Pcysys CMO | [email protected]

SOURCE Pcysys

Related Links

https://www.pcysys.com/

