Penumbra, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
16:05 ET
ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE : PEN ) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:
Event: 2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Location: Boston, MA at The Westin Copley Place
Date: Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Time: 1:50pm ET / 10:50am PT
Event: Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, NY at the Grand Hyatt New York
Date: Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Time: 3:40pm ET / 12:40pm PT
A webcast of each presentation will be available by visiting the investors section of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the company's website for two weeks following each event.
About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and has a broad portfolio of products that addresses challenging medical conditions and significant clinical needs. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals primarily through its direct sales organization in the United States, most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. The Penumbra P logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com.
Investor Relations
Penumbra, Inc.
510-995-2461
investors@penumbrainc.com
SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.
Share this article