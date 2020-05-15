Penumbra, Inc. Announces Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that the format for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") has been changed from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting at the previously announced date and time of June 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time due to the public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and safety of its stockholders, employees and other meeting participants. The Annual Meeting will be conducted solely via live audio webcast, and stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting at a physical location. However, stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 15, 2020 (the "Record Date") will have the ability to attend the Annual Meeting, vote their shares and ask questions during the Annual Meeting.

Stockholders may register to attend the Annual Meeting by visiting https://penumbrainc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Elv94pfqQBGtZR7uxsG3Bg and following the instructions therein. Penumbra encourages stockholders that wish to attend the Annual Meeting to register promptly and in any event prior to the date of the Annual Meeting. Stockholders that register for and attend the Annual Meeting will have the opportunity to vote their shares and ask questions during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions that will be provided upon registration and during the Annual Meeting.

Whether or not they plan to attend the Annual Meeting, all stockholders as of the Record Date may also vote in advance of the Annual Meeting until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 2, 2020 at http://www.proxyvote.com or using one of the other methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting (the "Proxy Materials") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 23, 2020. Penumbra encourages stockholders to vote prior to the Annual Meeting. Stockholders who have already voted, and who do not wish to change their vote, do not need to take any further action.

Further information regarding the change to the location and format of the Annual Meeting can be found in the supplemental proxy materials filed by Penumbra with the SEC on May 15, 2020.

Penumbra previously disclosed in the Proxy Materials that it had elected to provide stockholders as of the Record Date with a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Proxy Availability Notice") instead of a full set of Proxy Materials in accordance with Rule 14a-16 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Rule 14a-16"). Rule 14a-16 requires, among other things, that an issuer send the Proxy Availability Notice to stockholders at least 40 calendar days before the meeting date. Penumbra was unable to meet such deadline due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and is relying on SEC guidance issued on April 7, 2020 to continue using such delivery method, as Penumbra believes stockholders have been provided with access to the Proxy Materials sufficiently in advance of the Annual Meeting to review the materials and exercise their voting rights in an informed manner.

Penumbra is holding its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a virtual-only format due to the COVID-19 pandemic and expects to hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in person consistent with prior years.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the United States, most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com.

Investor Relations

Penumbra, Inc.

510-995-2461

[email protected]

SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.penumbrainc.com

