Penumbra, Inc. to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the investors' section of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com.  The audio webcast will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the United States, most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com.

