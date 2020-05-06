People Analytics Leader Visier Announces Appointment of Ryan Wong as CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SAN JOSE, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, the recognized leader in people analytics and planning, today announced that Co-Founder and President Ryan Wong has been appointed as CEO by the Board of Directors with immediate effect.

The current CEO, John Schwarz will remain the Chairman of the Board.

"Ten years ago, Ryan and I started this company with the ambitious goal of transforming business analytics, to help people see the truth in their data; today that goal has never been more important. COVID-19 has impacted businesses, and most importantly their people, around the world. The organizations that will survive this crisis will be those that are able to execute with unprecedented agility, through data-driven decision making," said John Schwarz, Visier CEO and Co-Founder. "I am confident that my partner and Co-Founder, Ryan Wong has the vision and energy to guide Visier through these challenging times, and help support our customers with the insights needed to come out of this stronger than before."

In addition to being the founding CTO, Ryan has served as President for the last three years. Ryan brings more than twenty years of Business Intelligence (BI) and Enterprise Software expertise having led and contributed to the industry's leading technologies and products at Crystal Decisions and Business Objects.

"It has been my great pleasure to have started Visier with John, and to have worked alongside him in leading this company through the ten years of growth," said Ryan Wong. "We have always had a very clear vision for how Visier will help people to see the truth in their data and enable them to build a better future, and that vision remains as powerful today as when we were just a small team in a rented townhouse. Today, we are the market leader in people analytics, and are on a path to bring analytics to every business function."

Along with the change in leadership, the Board has elected Greg Goldfarb, the director representing Summit Partners, to become the lead director of the board.

About Visier

Visier's purpose is to help people see the truth and create a better future—now.

Visier was founded to focus on what matters to business people: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business results.

Visier delivers fast, clear people insight by using all the available people data—regardless of source. With best-practice expertise built-in, decision-makers can confidently take action. Thanks to our amazing customers, Visier is the market leader in Workforce Analytics with 5,000 customers with 10 million employees in 75 countries around the world.

For more information, visit http://www.visier.com .

